Former New York Mets pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
After a brief stint with the New York Mets this season, this starting pitcher is taking his talents to the West Coast.
On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that starting pitcher José Ureña is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers; he will be at Dodger Stadium tonight as the Mets aim to win another series against the reigning World Series champions.
Ureña began this season with the Mets after the ballclub signed the 33-year-old to a minor league deal on February 25. He was then assigned to Triple-A to start the 2025 campaign and posted a 2.89 ERA with eight strikeouts in three starts for the Syracuse Mets.
The Amazins' eventually added the right-hander to the big league roster on April 27 and made his Mets debut the following day against the Washington Nationals. Ureña picked up a save in that outing against Washington, despite allowing five earned runs in three innings of work; all five runs came in the eighth inning of New York's 19-5 triumph. Ureña was designated for assignment by the Mets the following day and after clearing waivers, elected free agency.
After hitting the open market, Ureña signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on May 5 to a one-year, major league deal. Despite recording a 2-0 record in six appearances (two starts) with a 3.65 ERA and five strikeouts in 12.1 innings, Toronto DFA'd Ureña on May 31 and would also elect free agency on June 2 after clearing waivers.
Ureña now joins a Dodgers team whose pitching staff has been decimated by injuries this season, especially the bullpen. Los Angeles's relief corps lost Luis Garcia, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates to injuries this year, while Brusdar Graterol and Michael Kopech have yet to pitch.