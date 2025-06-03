Inside The Mets

Former New York Mets pitcher signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Former Mets pitcher José Ureña is signing with the Dodgers ahead of tonight's matchup.

Logan VanDine

May 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Urena (48) pitches to the Athletics during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
May 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Urena (48) pitches to the Athletics during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a brief stint with the New York Mets this season, this starting pitcher is taking his talents to the West Coast.

On Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that starting pitcher José Ureña is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers; he will be at Dodger Stadium tonight as the Mets aim to win another series against the reigning World Series champions.

Ureña began this season with the Mets after the ballclub signed the 33-year-old to a minor league deal on February 25. He was then assigned to Triple-A to start the 2025 campaign and posted a 2.89 ERA with eight strikeouts in three starts for the Syracuse Mets.

Read More: Mets reliever Brooks Raley takes big step in rehab

The Amazins' eventually added the right-hander to the big league roster on April 27 and made his Mets debut the following day against the Washington Nationals. Ureña picked up a save in that outing against Washington, despite allowing five earned runs in three innings of work; all five runs came in the eighth inning of New York's 19-5 triumph. Ureña was designated for assignment by the Mets the following day and after clearing waivers, elected free agency.

After hitting the open market, Ureña signed with the Toronto Blue Jays on May 5 to a one-year, major league deal. Despite recording a 2-0 record in six appearances (two starts) with a 3.65 ERA and five strikeouts in 12.1 innings, Toronto DFA'd Ureña on May 31 and would also elect free agency on June 2 after clearing waivers.

Ureña now joins a Dodgers team whose pitching staff has been decimated by injuries this season, especially the bullpen. Los Angeles's relief corps lost Luis Garcia, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates to injuries this year, while Brusdar Graterol and Michael Kopech have yet to pitch.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News