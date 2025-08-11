Four Mets prospects ranked in MLB Pipeline’s updated top 100
The future in Queens has never looked this bright.
In MLB Pipeline’s updated Top 100 prospect rankings, several New York Mets prospects made significant leaps, climbing higher than ever before. In fact, all four Mets featured in the Top 100 now rank inside the Top 50.
Leading the group is outfielder Carson Benge, the Mets’ first-round pick last year, who jumps to number 20 on the list, overtaking Jett Williams as the organization’s top prospect. Williams also rose in the rankings and now sits at number 30.
Rounding out the group are pitchers Nolan McLean, ranked 37th, and Jonah Tong, ranked 44th, a pair of rising arms who’ve quickly turned heads as they climb through the system.
Adding to the buzz, Tong, Benge, and Williams were all promoted to Triple-A Syracuse last night to join McLean, bringing this talented core one step closer to the majors.
This marks the deepest concentration of top-tier talent the Mets have had in their farm system in possibly franchise history.
The next wave of Mets stars
Benge quickly rose through the Mets’ system in his first full season. Starting in High-A Brooklyn, he impressed enough to earn a promotion to Double-A Binghamton, where he really made a name for himself. In just 32 games with the Rumble Ponies, Benge hit .317 with eight home runs and a .978 OPS, showing why he’s considered one of the brightest hitting prospects not just in the Mets organization, but in all of baseball.
Williams, who has been with the Mets since they drafted him out of high school in 2022, bounced back strongly after an injury-plagued season last year. Playing for Double-A Binghamton this year, he’s hitting .281 with 10 home runs, an .867 OPS, and 32 stolen bases. Williams has shown impressive versatility as well, contributing across shortstop, second base, and center field.
McLean was originally drafted as a two-way player out of Oklahoma State — the same school the Mets took Benge from a year later. Since deciding to focus solely on pitching, McLean has really blossomed. This season in Triple-A Syracuse, he’s put up a strong 2.78 ERA across 16 appearances, showing why he’s quickly becoming one of the top pitching prospects in all of MLB.
Tong has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting prospects in all of baseball. Leading the minor leagues with 162 strikeouts, he’s backed it up with an incredible 1.59 ERA. His unique, funky delivery combined with a blazing strikeout rate has Mets fans and scouts alike buzzing about his bright future.
The Mets are in a tough stretch, having dropped seven straight games at the big league level. With their postseason hopes still alive, they’ll need to find a spark — and fast. This rising group of prospects could provide just that, with potential big league debuts on the horizon and a chance to give the team the jolt it needs down the stretch.