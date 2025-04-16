How New York Mets pitcher Justin Hagenman fared in MLB debut
The New York Mets entered Wednesday’s series finale in a tough position—not knowing where they would find innings after Griffin Canning was scratched due to illness. While they ultimately lost the game in extras, their bullpen was not overly taxed, thanks to a last-minute call-up.
Prior to the game, the Mets recalled right-hander Justin Hagenman, who was originally scheduled to start for Triple-A Syracuse. Since MLB rules allow teams to carry only 13 pitchers on the active roster, standout reliever Max Kranick was sent down to make room.
Hagenman, 28, had gotten off to a rough start in the 2025 Triple-A season, surrendering 11 runs (eight earned) on 15 hits and four home runs in his first 10.2 innings. But since he was on normal rest and already on the 40-man roster, he was the clear choice to help eat innings in relief.
After opener Huascar Brazobán walked the leadoff batter in the second inning, Hagenman entered for his long-awaited MLB debut. He pitched 3.1 innings, giving up just one run on three hits while striking out four. The only run charged to Hagenman came after he exited, with Harrison Bader hitting an RBI single off José Buttó in the fifth.
New York dug out of a late 3-0 hole and tied the game in the eighth inning before Reed Garrett surrendered a walk-off single to Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France in the 10th. When asked about Hagenman’s performance after the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had nothing but positive things to say.
“I thought he was really good,” Mendoza said. “[He] threw strikes, mixed well, used all of his pitches. I liked the tempo. He worked quick. He gave us what we were asking of him.”
Mendoza also confirmed that Canning has recovered enough to start Thursday’s game in St. Louis, meaning Hagenman’s first big league stint could be short-lived. After using seven arms on Wednesday, the Mets could benefit from having Kranick as an option in the bullpen.
MLB rules say Kranick must spend a minimum of 15 days in the minor leagues after being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. However, a loophole allows the Mets to recall him once they place center fielder Jose Siri (fractured tibia) on the injured list.
This would give the Mets one too many pitchers on their active roster, leaving Hagenman as the odd man out after throwing 50 pitches. New York played the entire three-game set in Minnesota with a short bench due to Siri’s injury, a disadvantage that should soon be addressed.
Read More: Mets slugger hopeful to suit up for Team USA at World Baseball Classic
Hagenman acknowledged the possibility of his call-up being a “one-time opportunity” when speaking to reporters after the game, but above all else, he was grateful his family was able to witness him live out his big-league dream in person.
“It was fun. It was everything you hope for and more,” Hagenman said. “The beginning, first batter you get up there, it’s just different. I don’t even know how to describe it, but I felt like I was able to settle in, do what I do best, attack, and had pretty good results.”