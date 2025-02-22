Juan Soto's spring training home run produced Mets teammate's pain
The New York Mets are in the middle of their first 2025 spring training game against the Houston Astros. And the spring has gotten off to an excellent start because of two former New York Yankees.
Former Yankees closer Clay Holmes (who has transitioned to becoming a starting pitcher for the Mets) started this February 22 game and pitched three perfect innings, where he didn't allow any runs, hits, or walks.
However, the big story from this game was superstar slugger Juan Soto hitting a home run in his first spring training at bat.
Mets fans can surely get used to the site of their $765 million man trotting around the bases — and they'll certainly get to see it plenty of times over the course of Soto's 15-year contract.
However, one of Soto's teammates will be hoping for a different outcome for the slugger's future home runs; at least as it pertains to his pain.
Read more: Carlos Mendoza reveals origin of Johan Santana's Mets reunion
Soto spoke with the media upon being taken out of Saturday's game after two at-bats. And at one point, he was asked about the team's reaction to his spring training blast.
"I feel like everybody was really happy," Soto said, per an X post from SNY.
"I would say the worst reaction is Jesse Winker, [because] I stepped on him... So he was really in pain but happy at the same time."
When asked how it felt to hit a home run during the game, Soto said, "It feels pretty good. It means everything that we've been doing is paying off. We've been working really hard this offseason to get ready and in good shape... and it's paying off," per SNY.
Hopefully Soto's future home runs won't be so painful for his teammates.