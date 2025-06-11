Justin Garza makes his return to the majors with the Mets
When Justin Garza took the mound on Tuesday night with the New York Mets, he was making his first major league appearance since 2023.
Garza was also thrown right into the fire, as he entered with two runners on and one out in the top of the eighth inning; the Mets trailed the Washington Nationals 4-2 and looked to keep the deficit at two runs. The 31-year-old proceeded to leave quite the impression, bringing the heat for an already vaunted Mets bullpen.
It took Garza just three pitches to strike out Alex Call, freezing him with a 98 mph fastball. After a wild pitch that moved both runners into scoring position, Garza regained his composure and struck out Robert Hassell III to end the inning and squash Washington's threat.
This was a huge moment in last night's game, as it allowed the Mets to tie things up in the bottom of the inning. New York ultimately won the game in extra innings on Jeff McNeil's walk-off single.
Despite Garza's long stretch away from the major league level, it seems like his arsenal is full of electric stuff, with both velocity and movement. The Mets acquired him from San Francisco for cash considerations, but he was immediately taken to New York to get the "Stearns pitching lab" treatment.
It is no secret that David Stearns and Jeremy Hefner have been developing a fantastic throwing program for new pitchers that the Mets acquire; these new additions have made an impact in both the bullpen and the starting rotation. Garza may very well be another one of these guys that comes out on the other side rehabilitated and competitive.
This ability to develop pitchers has made it possible for this team to come so far in a short amount of time, and it's guys like Garza who have come out of the woodwork and joined the effort in making the Mets the most competitive team in baseball. Stearns and Hefner's hard work is creating an atmosphere of elite pitching from top to bottom; good baseball starts with good pitching, and the Mets are proving that with wins to go along with it.