Mets' Brandon Nimmo Not Surprised by Pete Alonso's Free Agency Saga
As Pete Alonso's free agency saga rages on, one of his New York Mets teammates was asked for his two cents.
During "Amazin' Day" on Saturday at Citi Field, outfielder Brandon Nimmo expressed his desire for New York's front office to bring Alonso back; Nimmo cited not only his friendship with the slugger, but also his importance to the team despite their numerous upgrades this offseason.
"I would love to see Pete back with us, but I also understand that I don't make those decisions," Nimmo said to the media. "That's between Pete and the front office and David [Stearns] and Steve [Cohen]. From what I understand, there have been a lot of talks between them, and I'm still hopeful that we'll sign him, but even if so, we're really happy about what we've done this offseason. I think we've made our team a better team.
"Obviously I love Pete, I've been with him for a long time, so I'd love to see him back, and we'll see how that all transpires in the coming days and weeks."
Nimmo was then asked if he was surprised about how Alonso's free agency played out, due to the slow movement of the slugger's market and rejected offers from the Mets. The outfielder responded that he is "not too surprised", citing the many careful decisions that need to be made by free agents.
"[Pete and Scott Boras] haven't seen the numbers that they would like, and there was a flurry of first base transactions back in December," Nimmo said. "I don't think they're trying to rush the process. When you get to free agency, it's a privilege to be able to go through it, and it's not a decision you want to take lightly or try and rush. There's a lot of talk beforehand about how you want to approach meetings and situations, and if you're not seeing what you're looking for, then there's no reason to rush it."
Nimmo, 31, hired Scott Boras to represent him in his final year before free agency, much like Alonso did almost a year ago. However, after visiting with a number of teams, the star outfielder signed an eight-year, $162 million contract in December 2022 to stay in Queens.
Currently, Alonso has a handful of suitors, with the Toronto Blue Jays perhaps being the most notable and producing the most noise from reports; the 30-year-old first baseman also met with the Los Angeles Angels, according to Pat Ragazzo of On SI. On the other hand, the Mets are preparing for a team without their beloved face of the franchise, with Mark Vientos and Brett Baty being informed to include first base drills as part of their offseason workouts.
Given the dynamic that Nimmo and Alonso have shared, it's hardly a surprise that the former wants his teammate to stay. But Nimmo's own thoughts on Alonso's free agency shouldn't be surprising, either, as he's fully aware of the business side of baseball.