Mets Get Promising Update on Breakout Reliever
The New York Mets just got fantastic news regarding one of their best relief pitchers.
Right-hander Dedneil Núñez, who was shut down in August 2024 due to a strained right flexor tendon, is "progressing well", according to beat reporter Anthony DiComo. The 28-year-old is hoping to avoid potential surgery and had received a PRP injection in September; he is set to work out with Tigres del Licey of the Dominican Professional Baseball League (LIDCOM), and can even see some action in winter ball if he continues to respond well.
Núñez made his major league debut on April 9, 2024, and quickly developed into a dominant high-leverage arm. In 25 appearances, the righty tossed 35 frames and logged an impressive 2.31 ERA, 2.22 FIP, and 0.91 WHIP; Núñez also boasted exceptional command of a high-velocity fastball and a devastating slider, allowing him to rack up 48 strikeouts while issuing just eight walks. 16 of his 25 pitching appearances resulted in scoreless outings.
The Mets' bullpen sorely missed Núñez's presence as soon as he went down; the relief corps had a 4.03 ERA on the year (17th in the majors), and was a significant liability during the postseason. In particular, most of New York's relievers had a tendency to walk batters, which was thoroughly exploited (especially by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS); perhaps Núñez's amazing control could have counterbalanced that weakness if he was available.
In fact, the Mets need Núñez more than ever entering 2025, as relief pitchers Phil Maton, Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, and Ryne Stanek are all free agents. New York has signed Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, Justin Hagenman, and most recently Hobie Harris to bolster the bullpen depth, but Devenski is the only one of these four pitchers to have true success at the major league level (he struggled immensely in 2024, with a 6.75 ERA, 7.33 FIP, and -0.7 fWAR in 26.2 innings).
Fortunately, if Núñez continues his recovery without any setbacks, he should be ready for spring training.