Mets Sign Former Nationals Reliever to Minor League Deal
The New York Mets have been active in bolstering their bullpen depth this offseason, taking fliers on right-handers Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, and Justin Hagenman during the first month of free agency.
On Thursday, that trend continued.
As first reported by MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets agreed to terms with reliever Hobie Harris on a minor league deal. The 31-year-old right-hander has 16 games of big league experience and spent the entirety of the 2024 season at Triple-A.
Harris was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 31st round of the 2015 MLB Draft. After working his way through the minors with four different organizations, he earned a spot on the Washington Nationals' Opening Day roster in 2023. In 19.1 innings with the Nationals, Harris surrendered 12 runs, recorded nine strikeouts, and issued 13 walks.
In January, Harris signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins. He made 44 appearances for Triple-A St. Paul in 2024, posting a 6.79 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, and a 10.3 K/9 rate over 54.1 innings.
So, why did the Mets rush to scoop up Harris in November? The answer is simple: his stuff.
Harris boasts a plus splitter, which generated a 40.2% whiff rate, and a sharp cutter that induced swings and misses at a 31.9% clip in 2024. However, his four-seam fastball — his second-most used pitch — was hit hard, with opposing hitters batting .400 against it.
In theory, the Mets could help Harris refine his arsenal by eliminating the four-seamer in favor of his splitter, cutter, and sweeper. A similar approach contributed to right-hander Reed Garrett's breakout in 2024, though Garrett did not completely abandon his four-seam fastball, despite its poor performance (-10 run value).
Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns has built a reputation for identifying high-upside pitchers at affordable costs, a strategy he honed during his tenure as the top decision maker with the Milwaukee Brewers.
While the Mets may still pursue a more established free-agent reliever, their hope is that one of Covey, Devenski, Hagenman, or Harris will step up as a reliable, high-leverage option in 2025, having refined their mechanics and pitch selection. If that does not materialize, these arms can serve as valuable depth in Triple-A Syracuse, much like left-hander Danny Young did in 2024.
With free-agent relievers like Phil Maton, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, Adam Ottavino, and Ryne Stanek currently on the market, the Mets have several bullpen spots to fill heading into 2025.