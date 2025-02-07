Mets Haven’t Ruled Out Reunion With Fan Favorite Jose Iglesias, Per Insider
Fresh off the New York Mets and Pete Alonso reuniting on a two-year contract, one MLB insider believes the Team could consider bringing back another free-agent fan favorite.
MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote in his Thursday New York Post column that the Mets have not ruled out a reunion with popular veteran infielder Jose Iglesias. Candelita joined the Mets on a minor league deal last season after not appearing in the majors in 2023. Iglesias made an immediate impact upon being called up to the Mets as a utility infielder in late-May and suited up in 12 games for the team during their run to the NLCS.
In 85 games for the Mets last year, Iglesias slashed .337/.381/.448 with four home runs, 26 RBI, and six stolen bases. Perhaps most importantly, Iglesias provided strong defensive depth at shortstop, second base, and third base, posting a .990 fielding percentage and committing just three errors.
According to Mets On SI’s Pat Ragazzo, the Mets recently offered Iglesias a one-year contract. Despite previous reports of the 35-year-old seeking a multi-year deal, Ragazzo says that Iglesias is now looking for a one-year contract, which supports Heyman’s claim that there is still mutual interest between the two sides.
The Mets’ infield is currently set with the return of Pete Alonso at first base. Iglesias’ role would likely be to spell days off for Francisco Lindor at shortstop and Jeff McNeil at second base. For a team that is planning on making a deep run into the postseason this year, having a heart-and-soul type veteran like Iglesias would be a welcome addition back to the clubhouse.
One other thing to consider is that with the signing of Alonso, the Mets now have the second-highest total payroll in the majors behind the Dodgers. With the highest 2025 luxury tax level set at $301 million, it remains to be seen how much more Steve Cohen is willing to go above that threshold.