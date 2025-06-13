Mets' lineup finally resembling the powerhouse it was built to be
Coming into the 2025 season, the New York Mets were expected to have one of baseball’s best offenses, thanks in part to the addition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
While the Mets have been one of the top teams in MLB throughout the season, their early success was driven more by pitching than by offense. For a while, the top of the lineup struggled to get hot simultaneously, limiting their overall impact at the plate.
However, since manager Carlos Mendoza reshuffled the order—returning Brandon Nimmo to his familiar spot in the two-hole, moving Soto and Pete Alonso down, and slotting Jeff McNeil into the fifth spot—the Mets’ offense has transformed into a lethal force.
Over the past two weeks, the top half of the lineup has finally started clicking on all cylinders, providing the consistent production the team needs to sustain its hot streak.
Over the last 15 games, the top five hitters in the Mets’ lineup have been absolutely scorching.
Francisco Lindor has been a consistent force, batting .300 with four home runs and nine RBI, providing steady production at the top of the order. Nimmo has followed closely, hitting .310 with five homers and 10 RBI, while raising his season average to .241.
Soto looks like his old self once again, batting an impressive .327 while slugging five home runs and driving in 10 runs, demonstrating why he’s one of the game’s premier hitters.
Alonso has been a powerhouse in the middle of the lineup, hitting .322 with seven home runs and an insanely impressive 23 RBI. McNeil rounds out the group with a .321 average, five home runs, and 12 RBI, resembling his impressive self from the second half of last season and bringing balance and versatility to the lineup.
Together, this formidable group has been the driving force behind the Mets’ recent offensive surge, helping the team go 12-3 over this stretch, including a six-game winning streak. They’re proving just how dangerous the Mets can be when their top hitters are locked in and producing at a high level.
What was once a team winning in spite of its offense is now thriving because of it. With the best record in baseball, a lineup that’s finally caught fire, and a pitching staff that leads the league in ERA, the Mets are showing they’re one of the most complete and dangerous teams in the game. If the top of the order keeps producing like this, the rest of the league will have a hard time keeping up.