Mets Named as Potential Landing Spot For Star Infielder Via Trade
With Pete Alonso's future with the New York Mets in question, the team may have to look at other options to fill his position at first base if the slugger signs elsewhere.
Mark Vientos is coming off a breakout season for the Amazins' in 2024 while playing third base, but he could fit better as a first baseman in the long-term. The Mets can choose to either bring back Alonso or add another first baseman or land a third baseman and move Vientos to first.
Matt Snyder of CBS Sports listed St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado as a potential fit in New York as he is a possible candidate to be traded this offseason.
"Pete Alonso is a free agent while the Mets are hot on the trail of Soto. This means the Mets surely wouldn't be a factor here until after at least Soto is signed and maybe even after Alonso signs. If the Mets bring back Alonso, it doesn't really seem like there's a fit with Arenado. If Alonso signs elsewhere -- yes, even if the Mets land Soto -- Arenado would work," Snyder wrote.
"Mark Vientos, coming off a breakout power season with 27 homers and 71 RBI in 111 games, is probably better suited to play first base than third long term. Moving him across the diamond and putting Arenado at third works."
Katie Woo of The Athletic reported that Arenado is open to switching from third base to first base if he does get moved.
The 10-time Gold Glove winner who was traded to the Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies in February of 2021, is coming off a down year with the bat as the 33-year-old slashed .272/.325/.394 with just 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 152 games.
Despite his disappointing season on offense, Arenado has still proven throughout his 12-year playing career that he is one of the best offensive third basemen in the major leagues having slugged 341 home runs in his career thus far.
Even with the rumors of Arenado being open to playing first base, if the Mets were to acquire him, it would make the most sense to keep him at his natural position and shift Vientos.