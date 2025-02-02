Mets' NL East Rival Viewed as Landing Spot For Yankees' Marcus Stroman
It's no secret that the New York Yankees are trying to trade veteran starter Marcus Stroman, who is set to make $18.3 million in 2025.
Multiple reports have indicated that the Yankees are holding tight on making any additional roster upgrades until they ship Stroman out, which would explain why they've been so inactive since the new year began.
Among possible landing spots that are viewed as fits for Stroman, The New York Post's Greg Joyce named three NL foes of the Mets in the San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals and NL East rival Miami Marlins.
Stroman of course was a standout starting pitcher for the Mets from 2019-2021, where he emerged as the No. 2 to two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.
But Stroman was known for his spats with fans on social media and left the Mets with a bad taste in his mouth after the new regime opted against retaining him in favor of future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in the 2021-2022 offseason.
Could Stroman fit the Mets as starting depth? Potentially because the Mets will go with a six-man rotation this season, but it wouldn't to make sense to acquire his bloated salary. Not to mention the messy breakup he had from the organization.
Stroman signed with the Chicago Cubs prior to the 2022 campaign and declined his third-year player option after two seasons with the club to become a free agent again last year.
The Yankees, who Stroman has publicly roasted on multiple occasions in the past on social media, surprised everyone by signing the veteran arm to a two-year, $37 million last winter.
At first, the move worked out as Stroman had a 2.60 ERA through his first 11 starts. However, it was all down hill from there as his ERA ballooned to 4.31 in his final 19 appearances and he was eventually moved to the bullpen.
Stroman was left off the Yankees' ALDS roster. Although he was added to the postseason squad after New York advanced to face the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS, Stroman did not throw a pitch in a playoff game in October.
Now, the Yankees are trying to dump him and will presumably have to pay down a portion of his salary in order to do so. There are still a number of available veteran starters on the free agent market who could likely be had for less than the $18.3 million Stroman is owed in 2025.
Stroman, who will turn 34-years-old, can also trigger a vesting option of $18.3 million in 2026 if he throws 140 innings this upcoming season. That's another risk that might have teams thinking twice about dealing for him.
Rival scouts still believe Stroman can help a number of rotations around the league. He has had an impressive career as a starter since debuting in 2014. That said, he is making too much money to be a No. 6 starter in the Bronx.
The Yankees will continue to try to find a trade partner before the regular season begins.