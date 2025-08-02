Mets' No. 4 prospect continues to thrive in Double-A
The 2025 trade deadline has come and gone, and while the New York Mets were aggressive buyers, they managed to hang onto all four of their MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects: Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Carson Benge.
In particular, Benge (New York's No. 4 prospect) is proving how important he is to the Mets' future, and showing that his arrival in Queens may not be far away.
The Mets' 2024 first-round pick is thriving in his first full season of professional baseball. Benge opened the season in High-A Brooklyn, where he played 60 games and slashed .302/.417/.480 with four home runs, 37 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases before being promoted to Double-A Binghamton on June 23.
Since then, the former two-way player at Oklahoma St. has only gotten better. In 24 games with the Rumble Ponies, Benge has posted an absurd stat line of .387/.482/.677 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.
While the sample size in Binghamton is still relatively small, Benge's results and meteoric rise are undeniable. Furthermore, the team's recent move of Drew Gilbert to San Francisco in the Tyler Rogers trade solidifies the confidence the Mets have in Benge.
Read More: Did the Mets pay too much for Tyler Rogers?
While there was initial skepticism about that haul, which included Gilbert, who had a solid July with Triple-A Syracuse hitting .300 and sporting an OPS just shy of 1.000, the Mets' farm system is loaded with promising outfielders.
From Jett Williams (No. 1 Mets prospect), Jacob Reimer (No. 6), Ryan Clifford (No. 7), and the scorching hot Benge, there's plenty of outfield depth in the farm system that makes the surprising move of Gilbert more understandable.
While the 22-year-old's arrival in Queens might not be imminent, especially after the recent acquisition of Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins, Benge's video game-like numbers have generated a serious buzz around him.
Heading into the trade deadline, the Mets had a clear goal of bolstering their roster without giving away their top prospects. Both of those goals were accomplished as the Mets have been widely regarded as one of the winners of this year's deadline with their moves, and successfully retained their core prospects, including Benge, who continues to torch Double-A pitching.
Read More: Mets receive strong trade deadline grade for addressing team needs
While the need in center field was addressed with Mullins for 2025, he's set to be a free agent at season's end. That opens a potential path for Benge to be a leading candidate to fill a potential void in center field, especially if he continues dominating in the minors.