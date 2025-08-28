Mets' No. 8 prospect making strong impression at Triple-A
While New York Mets prospect Ryan Clifford wasn't the flashiest of the four players promoted to Triple-A Syracuse on August 10, he's quickly showing that the move was well-deserved.
After turning a corner with Double-A Binghamton in July, slashing .279/.404/.616 with eight homers and 27 RBIs, New York's No. 8 prospect earned his promotion and has taken another step closer to Queens. Even with Nolan McLean's incredible start and Jonah Tong's much-anticipated debut, Clifford's performance is hard to ignore.
Read More: How Jonah Tong's call-up impacts another Mets' top pitching prospect
Ryan Clifford's Triple-A Start
In 12 games with Syracuse, the 22-year-old is hitting .275/.383/.450 with two home runs and six RBIs. Just as encouraging, though, has been his improved plate discipline.
Clifford's strikeout rate has dipped to 23.4%, down more than six points from the 29.6% mark he posted across High-A and Double-A in 2024, and 2.5% lower than earlier in the season with Binghamton. While still higher than ideal, the progress signals real growth in an area that once threatened his ascension through New York's farm system.
Seeing a smoother transition for the first baseman compared to last year's transition from High-A to Double-A is an incredibly promising sign for the Mets. Clifford hit .337 with an OBP just shy of .500 at Single-A in Houston's system in 2023 before coming to New York in the Justin Verlander trade. But after joining the Mets, he stumbled, batting just .188 at High-A with an alarming 36.4% strikeout rate.
Now, the power that once made him a top prospect is back in full force, making him one of the most complete prospects in New York's organization. Clifford leads the Mets' farm system in both home runs (26) and RBIs (81) this season.
What It Means for the Mets
Clifford's tenure with the Mets has had its ups and downs. After being ranked as high as No. 4 in the system in 2024, he has since slipped to No. 8. But his 2025 resurgence is quietly proving that the Mets were right to hold onto him at this year's busy trade deadline.
Read More: David Stearns gets clear about Pete Alonso amid looming Mets opt out decision
One of the biggest offseason storylines is impending free agent Pete Alonso. The first baseman has a player option after the 2025 season ends, and can opt out of the final year and $24 million of his current two-year, $54 million deal and become an unrestricted free agent.
It's highly expected that Alonso will exercise that option and become a free agent. While he has expressed a desire in remaining with New York, his future in Queens is far from guaranteed.
If Alonso departs, expect Clifford to immediately be in strong consideration for a call up in 2026, and for him to get lots of playing time sooner rather than later.