Mets Owner Steve Cohen Says Deleted Tweet About Deadline Plans Was Misinterpreted
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen mistakenly sent a tweet on Wednesday night that he says was misinterpreted, according to SNY baseball insider Andy Martino.
Mets blogger/fan John Mackin Ade wrote a story on his blog saying the Mets should blow their roster up. Cohen saw said blog and replied “All in the future, not much we can do until the trade deadline."
Cohen later deleted the tweet, and told SNY's Martino that he meant to send the tweet as a direct message to the fan. He added that in no way was he indicating that the Mets would be sellers at the trade deadline, despite a rough start to the season.
“I believe in this team,” Cohen told SNY. “I believe in the back of the baseball card. It’s way too early to speculate on anything. It’s May 16. I expect to make the playoffs. I know the fan base is frustrated, but it’s still early. We’re still very capable of making the playoffs. I fully expect to make the playoffs.”
Cohen understands the frustration level from the fans after a 19-23 start for the Mets this year, but he also pointed out to Martino that the team has been missing ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga (shoulder injury) and young phenom catcher Francisco Alvarez (thumb surgery). Senga and Alvarez could both possibly be back with the big-league club by June or July, which should boost the team's performance.
As Martino went on to report, the Mets currently have no plans to sell at the trade deadline like they did last summer when they shipped high-priced veteran aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander out of town.
For now, the belief within the organization is that the team still has plenty of time to turn things around given we are only in May. Cohen is not throwing in the towel this early on the baseball calendar, 42 games in, and he wants everyone to know what he tweeted then deleted was taken out of context.