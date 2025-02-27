Mets’ Paul Blackburn sharp in return from offseason back surgery
Questions surrounding the New York Mets’ pitching staff have intensified since spring training began due to injuries. However, Wednesday’s game brought a more positive development for the rotation.
In the first inning of their 4-1 loss to the Miami Marlins, which was not televised, right-handed starter Paul Blackburn made his spring debut on the mound. He retired the side on just seven pitches, inducing two groundouts and a swinging strikeout of Connor Norby.
Blackburn, 31, had not appeared in a game for the Mets since Aug. 23, when a 100.3 mph line drive struck his pitching hand. He threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball in a Triple-A rehab start 11 days later, but his season ended early due to a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which was surgically repaired on Oct. 11.
Because of his recovery timetable, Blackburn arrived at big league camp slightly behind schedule compared to others competing for spots in the Mets’ rotation. Still, he remained focused on his goal of being ready for Opening Day.
While his first test against another team was brief, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was encouraged by what he saw.
“The fact that he’s facing real competition, that’s a huge step for him and for us,” Mendoza said. “I was encouraged with the sinker, which is a pitch from the beginning [pitching coach Jeremy Hefner] has been talking to him [about]... good day of work, and good to see him back on the mound.”
Mendoza also noted that, due to Blackburn’s low pitch count, he had to go to the bullpen after one inning to throw more. Blackburn admitted afterward that he felt some pregame jitters but said he felt “really good” on the mound and was able to spin the ball as usual.
An eight-year veteran and 2022 All-Star, Blackburn spent his entire career with the Oakland A’s until last year’s trade deadline, when the Mets acquired him to help stabilize the back end of their rotation. The early results of that deal were mixed.
Before his season ended, Blackburn recorded three quality starts with the Mets, allowing one run over six innings against the Angels, Rockies, and Marlins. However, he struggled in two outings against former A’s teammates and the Padres, finishing the year with a 5.18 ERA over 24.1 innings with the Mets and a combined 4.66 ERA across 14 starts.
Read More: Mets take cautious approach with Kodai Senga in spring training
Two weeks ago, Blackburn’s chances of securing a starting job seemed slimmer, but injuries to Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea have opened the door wide. Montas is shut down for 6 to 8 weeks due to a high-grade right lat strain, while Manaea is likely to begin the regular season on the injured list because of a right oblique strain—currently considered a shorter-term issue.
With those two unavailable, Blackburn, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning are all firmly in the mix for the last two or three available spots, depending on whether the Mets opt for a five- or six-man rotation.
Barring any further injuries or transactions, Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, and David Peterson will lead the top of the rotation as the season begins.