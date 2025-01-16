Report: Mets Told Pete Alonso's Camp They Require a Decision Soon
Time may be running out for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets to reach an agreement on a new contract.
After six seasons in the major leagues, Alonso is a free agent for the first time in his career and his market has not been moving as fast as he would have hoped. With the start of spring training fast approaching, they're wanting a decision from the free-agent first baseman soon.
According to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, both the Mets and Alonso's camp are "making progress" on the structure of a new deal but they still have a "substantial financial hurdle" to get any potential new contract done.
Heyman and Sherman are also reporting that the Mets have notified Alonso's camp that they need a decision from them soon or else New York could end up pivoting to other options at first base.
This news comes after SNY's MLB insider Andy Martino reported on Wednesday that the Amazins' have reportedly checked in on Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose name has been in trade rumors.
Despite proving to be one of the league's most prolific power hitters since making his major league debut in 2019, it should not come as much of a surprise that the 30-year-old Alonso is still on the open market after having his worst offensive season last year.
The Polar Bear slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs and 88 RBI and had a career-worst .788 OPS in 162 regular season games. Alonso did, however, have a very productive postseason for the Mets in October by batting .273/.431/.568 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 13 games.
His biggest home run in the postseason came in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers when he launched a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning off of All-Star closer Devin Williams that led to New York's eventual series-clinching win.
Even though Alonso played a major factor during the Mets' magical playoff run last year, the team is still reluctant to give the slugging first baseman a massive contract. It now seems like the Mets are running out of patience with Alonso and agent Scott Boras during this free agency cycle.
Read More:
- Why Insider Doesn't See Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Getting Traded
- New York Mets Reportedly Showing Interest in Lefty Reliever Tim Hill
- Jesse Winker Named as Potential Pete Alonso Replacement For Mets