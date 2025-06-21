Mets' reliever sidelined for 3-4 weeks with minor flexor strain
The New York Mets are facing yet another injury to their bullpen, as an MRI revealed a minor flexor strain in Max Kranick’s throwing arm.
As first reported by MLB.com beat writer Anthony DiComo, Kranick will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks as he deals with the injury to his elbow. Kranick felt the discomfort following his appearance last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the pain persisted after treatment and a couple of days of rest. The Mets placed Kranick on the injured list on Thursday.
The injury comes just two days after the Mets placed Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL with a right elbow sprain. Megill’s MRI revealed no structural damage, but showed significant inflammation in the joint. According to Manager Carlos Mendoza, Megill is expected to miss a minimum of 4-5 weeks.
Read More: Former New York Mets reliever takes a swing at fan during game
Kranick was one of the team’s best relievers through the first couple of months of the season. His recent struggles could have been an early indication of the strain in his elbow. The 27-year-old is playing in his first MLB action since 2022, when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
In 24 appearances this season, Kranick has posted a 3.65 ERA, a 1.054 WHIP, and a sparkling 25:5 K:BB ratio. Kranick got off to a hot start, allowing just five earned runs and one walk in his first ten appearances this year. He made the big league roster after giving up just a pair of earned runs in eleven Spring Training appearances.
Kranick, who was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and grew up a Mets fan, is fortunate to have avoided another serious arm injury. In June 2022, Kranick underwent Tommy John surgery and was sidelined indefinitely; he would never make another appearance for the Pirates and was designated for assignment in January 2024. Kranick was claimed off waivers a week later by the Mets.