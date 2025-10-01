Mets should return to playoff contention next year if they improve starting rotation
It was an extremely disappointing end to the season for the New York Mets.
One year after making the National League Championship Series, they missed the playoffs and were one of the worst teams in baseball for about half of the year. While there are many reasons for the Mets' extended struggles and their collapse down the stretch, this is still a team with a plethora of talent and true stars on the roster.
With New York sitting at home at watching the playoffs, it is going to be a very interesting offseason. Two of their best players are expected to test free agency with both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso opting out of their deals. Both players had excellent campaigns, and they will be two of the most-sought-after free agents this winter.
The Mets have the resources to retain Alonso and Diaz, among others, and keep this current group together long-term. However, due to the struggles and the collapse, shaking things up might be inevitable.
Mets Should Bounce Back in 2026
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about when the teams that missed the playoffs would be back in contention. For the Mets, he expects a quick turnaround after their embarrassing collapse in 2025.
Even though it was a terrible extended stretch for New York, this is a team that is much better talent-wise than their win-loss record. Injuries certainly played a role in the collapse, and the main area that the team will have to address is their pitching staff, particularly the starting rotation.
This was a unit that got off to an excellent start to the season and was a major reason why the Mets appeared to be the best team in baseball at one point. Unfortunately, the unit suffered from a combination of injuries and some serious regression, and ended up being a massive liability at the end of the year.
One bright spot for the team amidst the struggles of the rotation was a couple of their talented young arms getting a chance. The trio of Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Brandon Sproat figure to be in the franchise’s plans in 2026. However, help will be needed at the front-end of the rotation to support them, and president of baseball operations David Stearns is expected to address that during the offseason.
Even though it was a disastrous 2025 campaign, the Mets will be right back in contention in 2026. With one of the highest payrolls in baseball and a lot of good things already in place, it would be shocking not to see New York in the postseason next year.