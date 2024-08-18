Mets' Star Outfielder Leaves Game with Apparent Injury
The New York Mets have been bitten by the injury bug yet again.
The latest victim in outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who was pulled from Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins; this was later reported as right shoulder discomfort.
In his previous at-bat in the sixth inning, Nimmo hit a go-ahead home run. But in the seventh inning, with two outs and a runner on first, Nimmo fouled of the first pitch and walked off towards the dugout looking uncomfortable. After being checked on by team trainers, he stepped back into the batter's box and ultimately struck out to end the inning.
Nimmo was replaced by Jeff McNeil in left field in between innings, which immediately drew concern.
The season has been a rollercoaster for Nimmo, with numerous extreme highs and lows; since the All-Star break (not including Sunday's game), the 31-year-old was slumping with a .158/.274/.242 slash line and just five extra-base hits. He has been one of the Mets' most productive players this season nonetheless, with a .757 OPS, 42 extra-base hits, and a 119 wRC+ despite only hitting .229; his 2.8 fWAR is the second-highest on the team, behind only Francisco Lindor (5.9).
The Mets would go on to lose to the Marlins 3-2, dropping their record to 64-60 as their deficit in the Wild Card race drops to a game and a half. August hasn't been particularly kind for New York so far, as they have a 7-9 record this month after looking like a contender in June and July.
But if Nimmo's injury proves to be serious and he misses time, the Mets could find themselves in a hole that they might not be able to escape.