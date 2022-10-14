Skip to main content

New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter Addresses Joe Musgrove Situation

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter addresses Joe Musgrove situation.
NEW YORK - No regrets from the skipper.

Mets manager Buck Showalter has drawn a significant amount of criticism for having the umpires check San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove for a banned substance during New York's Wild Card elimination loss on Sunday night.

However, despite all the noise, mostly negative, this decision by Showalter created, he wouldn't do anything different if given a do-over.

"If people had the information and facts that I had in front of me (they would understand better)," Showalter said on Friday during an end of the season press conference. "The only question I had someone ask is 'why didn't you do it earlier?'" It was something that was a concern."

Musgrove stifled the Mets' offense, allowing just one hit over the course of seven innings in the Padres' series deciding Game 3 victory in the Wild Card round.

While there were pictures that surfaced on the internet of Musgrove's ear possibly having something rubbed on it, the umpiring crew found nothing when Showalter requested them to issue a check in the top of the sixth inning.

"I'm supposed to do what's best for the New York Mets. If you'd had been in our dugout from about the first or second inning on I think you might (have thought differently)," Showalter said. 

"If you didn't go, you would've been under the same scrutiny from what I understand."

The Padres ultimately took the series from the Mets 2-1 and have moved on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

