New York Mets' Ace Kodai Senga Provides Update on His Rehab
New York Mets ace Kodai Senga is trending towards taking a significant step as he hopes to return before the regular season ends.
On Wednesday, Senga told reporters at Citi Field that he is aiming to make a one-inning rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse before their season ends on Sunday.
Senga tossed a bullpen session at Citi Field on Tuesday and emphasized that he needs to be fully healthy before getting back into game action.
“What day I come off (the IL) is not up to (me),” Senga said, through a translator. “I’m just preparing myself to be out there and to be able to contribute, and I know that with the team being in a really tight spot and a good position, I need to be at 100 percent to contribute, and I don’t want to come back at anything less than 100 percent.”
"I've been working my tail off and devoting all my time towards this,” he added. “I know that if this doesn't go well, I'm just gonna be in the dugout rooting for my teammates, so I need to make this work."
Senga, who is eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 25, will not not be fully stretched out if he does indeed make it back on the Mets' final road trip of the regular season. The Mets would have to piggyback a long reliever behind, and left-hander Jose Quintana is an option to do so.
Senga first suffered a shoulder strain back in late-February during Spring Training. After dealing with a setback in May in the form of triceps inflammation, the righty finally made his regular season debut on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves. However, the 31-year-old went down with a high-grade calf strain after just 5.1 innings of work.
It has certainly been a frustrating year for Senga in the injury department. That being said, the ace still has a decent chance at returning down the stretch and helping the Mets lockdown a spot in the postseason.