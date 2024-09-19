Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Ace Kodai Senga Provides Update on His Rehab

Mets' Kodai Senga provided an update regarding his rehab as he aims to rejoin the rotation in the near future.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) looks back at the main scoreboard during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) looks back at the main scoreboard during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Mets ace Kodai Senga is trending towards taking a significant step as he hopes to return before the regular season ends.

On Wednesday, Senga told reporters at Citi Field that he is aiming to make a one-inning rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse before their season ends on Sunday.

Senga tossed a bullpen session at Citi Field on Tuesday and emphasized that he needs to be fully healthy before getting back into game action.

“What day I come off (the IL) is not up to (me),” Senga said, through a translator. “I’m just preparing myself to be out there and to be able to contribute, and I know that with the team being in a really tight spot and a good position, I need to be at 100 percent to contribute, and I don’t want to come back at anything less than 100 percent.”

"I've been working my tail off and devoting all my time towards this,” he added. “I know that if this doesn't go well, I'm just gonna be in the dugout rooting for my teammates, so I need to make this work."

Senga, who is eligible to come off the IL on Sept. 25, will not not be fully stretched out if he does indeed make it back on the Mets' final road trip of the regular season. The Mets would have to piggyback a long reliever behind, and left-hander Jose Quintana is an option to do so.

Senga first suffered a shoulder strain back in late-February during Spring Training. After dealing with a setback in May in the form of triceps inflammation, the righty finally made his regular season debut on July 26 against the Atlanta Braves. However, the 31-year-old went down with a high-grade calf strain after just 5.1 innings of work.

It has certainly been a frustrating year for Senga in the injury department. That being said, the ace still has a decent chance at returning down the stretch and helping the Mets lockdown a spot in the postseason.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for Sports Illustrated's Mets and Yankees On SI websites. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has been seen on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News