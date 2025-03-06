New York Mets’ Brandon Nimmo provides update on knee issue
New York Mets starting left fielder Brandon Nimmo, slowed by a sore right knee, should be perfectly fine by Opening Day in three weeks.
Nimmo, 31, has played in only one Grapefruit League game so far this spring while dealing with the knee issue. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he told the media that there was no structural damage present on the MRI, just inflammation, and he is waiting for "the last 10%" of the soreness to go away before resuming play.
Nimmo is looking for a fully healthy season in 2025 after reaggravating plantar fasciitis late in the 2024 season, a condition that significantly worsened in the postseason. After batting .274 in each of the last two seasons for the Mets, Nimmo hit just .224 with a career worst .399 slugging percentage while trying to manage the foot injury.
Looking at his statistical splits from last season, it is clear when the injury began bothering the veteran. Prior to the All-Star Break, Nimmo hit .248/.361/.454 line (.815 OPS), with 16 home runs, 18 doubles, 63 RBI, and 59 runs in 399 plate appearances. However, after the team returned to play for the second half, his numbers went into free fall with a .190/.277/.319 (.596 OPS) line and only seven home runs, 27 RBI, seven doubles, and 29 runs in 264 plate appearances.
While Nimmo has not been cleared to go full-bore in spring training, telling the media that he was at "91%" of his top speed back in February, he has been working in the cages and participating in baseball activites during spring training. Nimmo has also been testing new cleats to perhaps avoid a recurrence of the plantar fasciitis issue that hampered him.
The knee discomfort is not something that Nimmo is worried about, with manager Carlos Mendoza telling reporters on Monday that the outfielder "has experience similar soreness" in the past.
Per Mendoza, the Mets aren't concerned with Nimmo's knee issue and if this were the regular season he would likely be playing through the discomfort.
Despite the discomfort caused by the knee and continued rehabilitation from the foot injury, Nimmo has been present and engaged in camp. If he ends up needing to miss time early in the 2025 season, the organization has additional outfield depth at the moment with Starling Marte, Jesse Winker, and Tyrone Taylor all able to take reps in left field along with breakout candidate Jose Siri in center and Juan Soto in right.