New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo resumes baseball activity
After a recent setback, New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has returned to action.
Nimmo, who was sidelined for a couple of extra days over the weekend after receiving a gel injection in his knee, resumed baseball activities on Monday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced.
The veteran outfielder reported knee soreness following his spring debut on Feb. 28 and has not played since. An MRI last Tuesday revealed no structural damage, and Nimmo reportedly had no issues taking at-bats in practice. However, the discomfort he felt when attempting to run at full speed kept him from returning to the lineup as originally planned over the weekend.
Although Nimmo’s return has taken longer than expected, the Mets remain optimistic that he will be ready for Opening Day on March 27.
"Hopefully he's back in action here pretty soon," Mendoza told reporters, via SNY, before Monday’s spring training game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Nimmo, who turns 32 on Opening Day, is set to begin the third year of the eight-year, $162 million contract he signed in December 2022. He has played 151 or more games in each of the past three seasons.
In 663 plate appearances last year, Nimmo posted a .224/.327/.399 slash line with 23 home runs, 90 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. He recorded an .815 OPS before the All-Star break, but his production dipped significantly in the second half as he battled plantar fasciitis, a condition that worsened during the postseason.
Nimmo is confident that the foot issue is behind him, though he recently acknowledged that he may spend some time as the designated hitter early in the season while he works his way back to full health. The bigger question now is whether his knee will affect him defensively.
After nearly a decade as the Mets’ primary center fielder, Nimmo transitioned to left field in 2024—a position he will continue to man if healthy. Last season, the Wyoming native posted one defensive run saved and a .990 fielding percentage over 1,109 innings in left field, compared to -4 defensive runs saved over 144 innings in center.
Corner outfielders Jesse Winker and Starling Marte—who are expected to primarily platoon at DH—could fill in defensively on days when Nimmo does not play the field. Tyrone Taylor is another option, provided Jose Siri is in center.
According to Jon Heyman, the Mets plan for Nimmo and Mark Vientos to share time in the cleanup spot behind Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso this season. Nimmo will bat fourth against most right-handers, while Vientos will take the spot against lefties.
With injuries already impacting their pitching staff (Frankie Montas, Sean Manaea) and lineup (Francisco Álvarez), having a healthy and productive Nimmo will be crucial. While there are still plenty of spring games left for him to get the at-bats needed to be ready for the regular season opener, his situation will continue to be closely monitored.