New York Mets Cut Former Braves' Fan Favorite After Brief Stint
This stint proved to be short-lived.
The New York Mets have released outfielder Eddie Rosario from his minor league contract after he appeared in just seven games with Triple-A Syracuse.
Rosario signed a minors deal with the Mets on August 13 as first reported by Mets On SI. But the 32-year-old went 3-for-29 (.103 average) with a .443 OPS and one home run for Syracuse, which ultimately led to the organization's decision to cut bait.
The Mets had been lacking outfield depth in the upper levels of the minor leagues, hence why they made the move to bring in Rosario. For that, it's a bit surprising that they already chose to release the veteran slugger, especially after they recently lost Ben Gamel off waivers to the Houston Astros.
It is safe to say that it has been a rough 2024 campaign for Rosario, who has been released by the Washington Nationals, Atlanta Braves and now the Mets as well.
Rosario is slashing an anemic .175/.215/.316 with a .531 OPS, 10 home runs and 35 RBIs in 91 games between the Nationals and Braves at the major league level this season.
The Nationals signed Rosario to a minor league deal in the offseason, but he hit just .183 with a .511 OPS in 67 games before being designated for assignment on July 1 for top prospect outfielder James Wood.
Upon his release on July 3, the Braves scooped him up on a minor league deal two days later. However, Rosario lasted only 24 games with Atlanta before he was designated for assignment and rejected a minor league assignment after clearing waivers.
It's possible that Rosario will be able to find another home down the stretch of the season, as he is coming off a 2023 campaign with the Braves in which he slashed .255/.305/.450 with a .755 OPS and 21 homers in 142 games.
Rosario is known for his postseason heroics with the Braves in 2021, where he captured the NLCS MVP and helped Atlanta win a World Series title.