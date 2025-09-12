New York Mets end up on the wrong side of baseball history
Things were looking up for the New York Mets when they jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of Thursday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.
But as has been the story of their season, their comfortable cushion quickly evaporated.
The Mets wound up losing 6-4, sealing a four-game sweep in a crucial road series against their division rivals. Not only did they blow a four-run lead, they did not get a single baserunner after Starling Marte’s two-run double in the first. Phillies pitchers Jesús Luzardo and Jhoan Duran combined for 8.2 perfect innings after that moment.
According to OptaSTATS, the Mets are the only MLB team in the modern era (since 1901) to score four or more runs in the first inning, fail to record another baserunner the rest of the game, and lose.
On June 12, the Mets held a 45-24 record and led the NL East by 5.5 games. Now, following Thursday’s loss, New York (76-71) trails first-place Philadelphia (87-60) by 11 games — all but eliminating their chances in the division with just 15 games left in the regular season.
But the Mets are in danger of losing more than just the NL East. Coming off a trip to the NLCS and making the splash of the offseason by signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract, the club could miss the postseason altogether in 2025.
Exactly one week ago, the Mets were tied for the second wild-card spot while holding a four-game lead over the San Francisco Giants and a six-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds. Six consecutive losses later, they enter Friday’s series opener against the Texas Rangers clinging to a 1.5-game cushion over both teams for the third and final spot.
“I'm not going to say that I'm worried, but we don't have too much time,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said following Thursday night’s loss. “Teams are right behind us. The way you look at is we're still in control of the situation."
Getting back on track will not be easy, as their next test comes against former Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Through 27 starts this season, the 37-year-old right-hander is 11-7 with a 2.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 rate over 155.2 innings. It is his first time crossing the 100-inning threshold since 2019, when he earned his second Cy Young Award.
The good news for the Mets is that the game takes place at Citi Field, where they are 45-27 this season. They carry a 31-44 record on the road.
Rookie right-hander Jonah Tong will take the mound for New York opposite deGrom in his third MLB start. The 22-year-old has tallied 12 strikeouts and allowed eight runs (five earned) in his first 11 big league innings.