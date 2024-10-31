New York Mets Named as Top Landing Spot for World Series Hero
There’s nothing quite like closing out the game that clinches the World Series.
That was the case for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler who sealed the deal in Game 5 against the New York Yankees. Following a strong World Series performance, Buehler could be high on the list of free-agent priorities for a New York Mets team looking to rebuild their rotation.
In his article about the most likely landing spots for Buehler in 2025, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller ranked the Mets as the second-most likely team to sign the pitcher after the Detroit Tigers.
Miller wrote that the Mets will have clear spots to fill in their rotation next year. It is widely expected that Sean Manaea will opt out of the second year of his contract to test free agency. Manaea said after the season was over that he is open and interested in returning to the Mets next season.
Both Jose Quintana and Luis Severino will also become free agents. Top pitching prospect Christian Scott would likely have been considered for a rotation spot, but it was announced in September that he needed Tommy John surgery. Trade deadline acquisition Paul Blackburn underwent a spinal procedure in October, which will sideline him for 4-5 months, putting his status for the start of the regular season in jeopardy. As it stands, Kodai Senga, David Peterson and Tylor Megill are the top three projected starting pitchers on the Mets' big-league roster.
Miller suggests that while Buehler wouldn’t be the main target for the Mets, he could come in for a nice mid-range contract to be a third or fourth starter for the team. New York, as with many other teams, will likely have their sights set on ace arms like Corbin Burnes, Blake Snell and Max Fried.
Buehler, who will turn 31 next season, pitched just 75.1 innings in the regular season this year. He missed nearly 23 months following his second Tommy John procedure and showed some inconsistencies in the playoffs. Still, he’s got two World Series rings and a career 3.27 ERA that will be attractive to pitching-needy teams like the Mets.
Don’t be surprised if Buehler is one of the new faces in Flushing next year as a part of a rebuilt Mets rotation.