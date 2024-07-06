New York Mets on Wrong Side of History After 14-2 Loss
The New York Mets have come back down to earth in the past few days, losing three straight. While that's never a good thing, these types of stretches happen, and the Mets need to just find a way to limit the damage.
However, their loss on Friday night was as ugly as it could be, losing 14-2 to the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make matters worse, New York was on the wrong side of history, as the Pirates tied their franchise record with seven home runs in a game.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Mets also tied a franchise record by giving up those seven home runs.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates have just tied a franchise record with seven home runs, including two grand slams, while the Mets have tied a franchise record by giving up 7 HRs."
Luis Severino allowed three home runs in 6.0 innings pitched, while Ty Adcock gave up another three. Jake Diekman gave up one and also couldn't get an out in his 10-pitch outing.
Head coach Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters about Severino's struggles after allowing 17 combined earned runs in his last four outings.
"They were aggressive, from the first pitch of the game, you can tell that was the game plan, especially against Sevy... That they were going to take the fastball away from him, and that's what they did, and they did damage."
Missing over the middle of the plate has been an issue for Severino in recent outings, but Mendoza still has trust in his veteran.
"He's been doing a really good job... Look, they were aggressive and a lot of pitches over the middle of the plate."
While Severino's struggles are unfortunate for the team right now, it's also not ideal with the trade deadline approaching. It's uncertain if the front office plans to sell after this recent hot stretch, but he'd certainly be a player moved if so.
He took a one-year prove-it deal with New York, which also doesn't help his value, as he'll hit free agency at the end of the campaign.
Despite these rough outings, the 30-year-old has pitched well, posting a 3.42 ERA and 1.16 WHIP In 97 1/3 innings pitched.
They'll have an opportunity to bounce back on Saturday afternoon as they play Pittsburgh in the second game of a four-game set. As for Severino, he'll need to wait a few days before he gets back on the bump.