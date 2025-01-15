New York Mets Reportedly Showing Interest in Lefty Reliever Tim Hill
In the past two years, the New York Mets have swiped the following players and coaches from the cross-town rival Yankees: Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Luis Severino, Carlos Mendoza and Desi Druschel.
Now, they have a chance to take another arm who was a reliable piece of the Yankees' bullpen last season.
According to Tim Healey of Newsday, the Mets are showing interest in free agent left-handed relief pitcher Tim Hill.
Hill began the 2024 campaign on a rough note with a 5.87 ERA with the lowly Chicago White Sox, but the Yankees picked him up in late-June and totally turned his season around.
Hill, who was brought to the Bronx as a reclamation project, quickly emerged as one of the Yankees' best relievers for the rest of the regular season and in their run to the World Series. In 44 innings, the southpaw posted a dazzling 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in pinstripes.
Hill also had a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings for the Yankees in the postseason. There was much controversy surrounding manager Aaron Boone's decision to go with Nestor Cortes Jr. over Hill in extra innings in Game 1 of the World Series, which led to a walk-off grand slam for Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman,
The Yankees reportedly still have interest in bringing back Hill as they continue to seek a left-handed option for their bullpen that has already added elite closer Devin Williams.
However, the Mets are also in need of major league bullpen arms, specifically a lefty, as Danny Young is currently the only left-handed relief option on their 40-man roster.
Hill will be 35-years-old in February, so he is likely looking at a one-year deal in free agency with a potential option for 2026.
The Mets' bullpen currently features: closer Edwin Diaz, Dedniel Nunez, Jose Butto, Reed Garrett, Young, Sean Reid-Foley and possibly Tylor Megill who will serve as starting pitching depth again.
The Mets have shown interest in All-Star closer Tanner Scott, another lefty, who is expected to command a pricey multi-year deal on the open market. Scott and the Mets had a meeting recently, as The Athletic reported.
Scott would be the main setup man to Diaz, forming a lethal 1-2 punch in the late innings of games for Mendoza to deploy on opposing lineups.
If the Mets don't wind up landing Scott, Hill would be a logical option as the team continues to explore ways to upgrade their bullpen.
