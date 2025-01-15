Jesse Winker Named as Potential Pete Alonso Replacement For Mets
Pete Alonso, his agent Scott Boras and the New York Mets remain at a stalemate in contract negotiations.
Former GM and current analyst Jim Duquette reported last week that Alonso's camp pitched a three-year contract with opt-outs that is an exclusive offer to the Mets.
Yet the two sides still don't appear to be close on an agreement, per SNY insider Andy Martino, who revealed the Mets are holding a hard line on both the length and figures of the deal.
So if the Mets don't in fact bring back their franchise cornerstone, what are their options?
Internally, the Mets could give third baseman Mark Vientos the bulk of playing time at first base and then have a mix of Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna and Ronny Mauricio play at the hot corner. However, the Mets look to be a bat short even after signing right fielder Juan Soto to a record-setting deal.
According to Martino, outfielder/DH Jesse Winker is a "very possible" option that the Mets could replace Alonso in the lineup with. Winker, a free agent, made a strong impact in the Mets' run to the postseason and NLCS as a trade deadline acquisition from the NL East rival Washington Nationals.
Despite their hole at first base, the Mets have been trying to add another corner outfielder and have been linked to Winker throughout the offseason. The Mets made offers to Joc Pederson and Teoscar Hernandez, but both outfielders are now off the board.
Per Martino, the Mets checked in on Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is entering the final year of his deal, but a trade doesn't sound likely at this point. Free agent outfielder Anthony Santander also doesn't appear to be likely, as Martino reported.
There has been widespread belief around the industry that the Mets will re-sign Alonso. As of this date, it seems like that will be on a short-term deal with opt-outs, as opposed to the long-term deal Alonso has been seeking.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension from the Mets during the 2023 season, which would've bought out his final year of arbitration in 2024.
Alonso has made it clear he wants to stay with the Mets and the organization has expressed their fondness of their homegrown franchise cornerstone. But that doesn't mean either side will wait forever.
The Mets and Alonso's camp are engaged in talks, however, if an agreement doesn't come to fruition, the team will be forced to pivot.
There is still time for the Mets to retain Alonso, as pitchers and catchers don't report to spring training until the second week of February, which is a little less than a month away.
