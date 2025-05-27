New York Mets trio predicted to land All-MLB second team honors
As June approaches, predictions are coming in about what the All-MLB teams will look like when they are released at the end of the season. In MLB.com's most recent poll, the New York Mets' big three of Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto were all named as second-teamers.
So far, Lindor's season has been defined by clutch moments and an uncharacteristically hot start. The Mets unofficial captain came through with his third walk-off RBI of the season on Monday when his sacrifice fly helped New York survive a 2-1 scare against the Chicago White Sox.
Coming off a second-place finish in the NL MVP voting in 2024, Lindor has maintained his end-of-season form to start this season. The Mets lead-off man has added ten home runs and ten steals while remaining one of the league's best defensive shortstops; his second-team recognition puts him behind only Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, who has been one the league's best players over the last year.
Just a month ago, Alonso was voted as the first-team first baseman by the same panel. The Polar Bear had an unbelievable April, slashing .346/.453/.718 with seven home runs and 28 RBI, culminating in his first career NL Player of the Month Award.
But the longtime Met has cooled off since, allowing Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman to supplant him on the first team. Alonso's average has dipped back below .300, but he is still posting a career-best .291 clip and has his best OPS (.925) since his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019 (.941).
Despite a disappointing start to his first season as a Met, Soto's expected success was enough to earn a second-team prediction. The slugger made the All-MLB first team three times (2020, 2021, 2024) and the second team once (2019). With a lack-luster .233/.361/.409 slash line, Soto's inclusion on this list is a true reflection of the voter's trust in one of the world's best hitters to turn things around before the season's end.
Alongside Soto in the second team outfield is former Mets prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. The club dealt the emerging star to the Chicago Cubs back in 2021 for infielder Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams. So far this season, the 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong has been one of the league's best at his position, leading all center fielders in hits (60), home runs (14), RBI (48), and slugging percentage (.565).
While New York's early-season success has largely been due to their fantastic pitching, no Mets pitcher was predicted to make All-MLB, and Edwin Diaz was the only one to receive votes as a reliever. Fellow bullpen arm Huascar Brazobán has made a case as one of the league's best relievers, while starting pitcher Kodai Senga leads the NL in ERA (1.46).