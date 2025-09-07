New York Mets' Tylor Megill shaky in latest rehab outing
The New York Mets may be close to adding another pitcher into the fold as they approach the end of the regular season.
Tylor Megill, who has been out since June, made his sixth rehab appearance on Sunday as he works back from an elbow injury. In the start for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, Megill struggled through two innings of work, allowing four hits, five earned runs, and four free passes (two walks, two HBP).
Megill struck out three but threw 65 pitches before he was relieved by Richard Lovelady in the bottom of the third. In his first two rehab starts for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Megill allowed just four hits and had 13 strikeouts across five scoreless innings. But in four starts at Triple-A, the right-hander holds a 6.60 ERA and has issued nine walks across 15 innings.
Megill pitched at least four innings in his prior three starts for Syracuse, and he appeared poised to return earlier in the week. But Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced Friday that the 30-year-old would get the chance to sharpen his stuff in Sunday's outing before coming back.
Despite his inconsistencies and latest difficult outing, Megill will most likely be in consideration to make his next appearance for the big-league club. The question is: what will his role be?
How will the Mets use Tylor Megill?
New York's starting rotation has undergone a youth overhaul over the last few weeks. With the Mets boldly promoting three top pitching prospects in Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat, they shockingly decided to send Kodai Senga down to the minor leagues to work through his recent command issues.
With Senga in Triple-A and Sean Manaea also struggling, there is certainly an opportunity for Megill to slot back into the rotation. In his 14 starts before suffering the elbow injury, Megill was 5-5 with a 3.95 ERA and 89 strikeouts across 68.1 innings.
But the Mets seem committed to starting their young core, who have all impressed in limited action. Assuming that Senga can return after making some adjustments in the minors and McLean, Tong, and Sproat continue to be effective, Megill may be better suited for a bullpen role.
With the ability to provide length in relief, Megill could take some pressure off of the young starters by piggy-backing their starts if needed. The Mets have also yet to see production from trade deadline acquisition Ryan Helsley, who holds a concerning 11.45 ERA in his first 14 appearances. If Megill can return to early-season form, he could figure into the late-inning high-leverage role that Helsley can no longer be trusted in.
With Reed Garrett back from a short stint on the IL, Megill's return could be the final event that forces Ryne Stanek (10.32 ERA in last 15 games) out of the bullpen. Whether he joins the bullpen or the rotation, Megill's return offers crucial depth as well as a high-upside option for a playoff push.