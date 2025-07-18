New York Mets viewed as 'front runners' for NL Central starter
With starting pitching one of the needs for the New York Mets ahead of the trade deadline, are they the favorites to add this starter to their rotation?
In a July 17 article for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Noah Hiles reported that the Mets are still very interested in acquiring Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller, calling them the "front runners."
Despite finally having a somewhat healthy rotation with the likes of Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Frankie Montas, New York could still be looking to add another starter at the deadline, with Keller reportedly being viewed as their best potential option.
While Keller has a 3-10 in 20 starts for Pittsburgh this season, he still has a respectable ERA of 3.48 with 92 strikeouts in 119 innings; Keller's poor record is largely due to the Pirates being one of the worst offensive teams in all of Major League Baseball. The righty is also two years removed from making his first All-Star Game in 2023 when he finished the season going 13-9 in 32 starts, with a 4.21 ERA and a career-high 210 strikeouts in 194.1 innings.
The Mets are still without two starters, as Tylor Megill is currently on the 60-day injured list with an elbow strain, which will keep him out until at least August. The Amazins' also lost Griffin Canning for the season after the first-year Met ruptured his Achilles during his start on June 26, ending what was a career year for the long-time Los Angeles Angel.
Even though Keller is in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract extension he signed with the Pirates last offseason, his reliability of making north of 30 starts over the last three seasons is something the Mets could use for their rotation that has been decimated by injuries all year.