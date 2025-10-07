NL Central team named potential dark horse candidate for Mets' Pete Alonso
The New York Mets started their offseason a lot earlier than they would have predicted, and the team has numerous decisions to make this winter. With a few key players being free agents after the collapse in 2025, it will be interesting to see in what direction the team goes.
Even though the Mets aren’t shy when it comes to spending, where they will spend this winter is going to be the major question. One of the top reasons for the team struggling was the starting rotation coming apart in the second half of the year. This figures to be an area that the team will be looking to adequately address in free agency, but that will be costly.
Furthermore, the team will also have to re-sign star closer Edwin Diaz; the right-hander has been among the game's elite closers over the past few years, and it would be shocking to see him leave this winter. However, they have another star who will be hitting free agency, and his future is a bit more uncertain. That, of course, is first baseman Pete Alonso.
After a down year in 2024, Alonso hit free agency at a seemingly poor time, and his market never properly developed. He ended up coming back to the Mets on a creative deal that was essentially a one-year pact if he performed well.
The slugger certainly put together a much better campaign, and he should be considered one of the best free agents available this winter. In 2025, he slashed .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 41 doubles, and 126 RBI. It was one of the best seasons in what has been a promising career for Alonso so far, and he is going to get better offers this winter.
Why the Cincinnati Reds Make Sense for Pete Alonso
The Mets are considered the presumptive favorites to re-sign Alonso. However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report brought up a "dark horse" who could swoop in and sign the slugger: the Cincinnati Reds.
"Baseball Savant suggests Alonso would have 315 home runs if all of his ABs had taken place at Great American Ball Park," Miller wrote. "That's 27 more than the next closest venue (Coors Field, naturally) and 51 more than he has actually hit in his career. And fresh off a season in which no one on the team hit more than 22 dingers, maybe their desperation to sign a slugger is at an all-time high."
Cincinnati will be an interesting team to keep an eye on this winter. They were able to make the playoffs (taking the final spot from New York in the process) and have a bright future with some young players, most notably shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
However, as Miller mentioned, nobody on the Reds hit more than 22 home runs this year despite playing in a home run-friendly ballpark. Adding a slugger like Alonso to the middle of their order would really solidify that unit with much-needed power.
For the Mets, keeping their star slugger seems extremely important if they are going to have a bounce back campaign. Alonso was an excellent run producer in the middle of the lineup and replacing his production feels impossible. However, with a lot of needs and money to spend, it very well could be the all-time leader in home runs for the franchise who is the odd man out. And if he is, the Reds could be the team that scoops him up.