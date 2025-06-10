NL outfielder 'stands out' as potential Mets trade target, per insider
During a June 3 episode of The Show: A New York Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman, these two New York Post MLB insiders discussed whether Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl could be a potential trade target for the New York Mets.
After discussing Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran making sense for the Mets in a trade, Joel Sherman asked Jon Heyman, "TJ Friedl for the Reds do anything for you [for the Mets]? If they become sellers?"
"Maybe, yeah," Heyman responded.
Friedl has been producing the best season of his MLB career to this point, as he is currently hitting .295 with an .816 OPS, 6 home runs, and 9 stolen bases to this point.
While the Reds are currently hovering around .500, there's a chance they could become sellers at the trade deadline. And in a June 10 article, Joel Sherman reiterated that he thinks Friedl "stands out" as a trade target for the Mets.
Read more: Insider suggests Mets should pursue Jacob deGrom reunion at trade deadline
However, Sherman made it clear that he doesn't think it's likely that the Reds would entertain a trade for Friedl this season unless they were given a haul in return that would make letting go of Friedl well worth their while. But because Friedl is a well-rounded player who plays center field (a position that is scarce in MLB superstars these days) and is a left-handed hitter, Sherman believes the Mets would be wise to at least call Cincinnati's front office and inquire about him.
It will be interesting to see whether the Mets decide to be aggressive in adding a center fielder before the deadline. If they are, Friedl could be their top option.