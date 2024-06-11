NL Team Reportedly Checked in With Mets on Pete Alonso's Availability
The New York Mets are already receiving calls surrounding the availability of their superstar slugger.
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs checked in with the Mets about first baseman Pete Alonso, who could be dealt at the trade deadline by July 30.
"The Cubs are searching for more offensive help at catcher with the Rockies’ Elias Díaz a strong trade possibility. Interestingly, they’ve also touched base with the Mets on Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays on Vladimir Guerrero Jr."
The Cubs were linked to Alonso last summer at the trade deadline when former Mets GM Billy Eppler was fielding calls about the polar bear.
While the Cubs are sitting at 32-34 and seven games back in the National League Central, they are only a half game back of the final NL Wild Card spot, so they could be looking to add a big piece if they are still in the thick of the playoff race by late next month.
Alonso has been one of the best power bats in the game of baseball since being called up to the major leagues in 2019. No hitter has slugged more home runs during this span.
Alonso is a rental piece as he is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, so the Cubs likely wouldn't have to give up too much in prospect capital. From the Mets' standpoint, they can at least try to land one high-ceiling prospect and then a couple mid-to-low level guys that they can develop.