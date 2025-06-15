Nolan McLean's road to the majors may shorten due to these factors
The New York Mets have seen their starting rotation be a big strength this season but the unit has taken a few hits. Kodai Senga landed on the injured list with a hamstring injury while Tylor Megill has struggled, pitching to an ERA of 5.61 over his past six starts, putting the team's depth to the test.
The initial plan to replace Senga involves moving Paul Blackburn, who had been working in long relief, back to the rotation to cover that spot. Frankie Montas is nearing the end of a rehab assignment but has struggled massively to the point the Mets are considering a relief role for him, while Sean Manaea is still building up his pitch count on his own rehab assignment, which is not ideal.
There have also been trade rumors surrounding Blackburn, which could make sense for the Mets if they feel they have enough viable options to fill their rotation without him. Milwaukee recently made a surplus trade involving a starter in Aaron Civale, so a Blackburn deal would mean that the Mets are comfortable with the depth of their rotation in the minors, headlined by top prospect Nolan McLean.
While Brandon Sproat has had uneven results for Triple-A Syracuse, McLean has been dominant since he was promoted earlier this season. In his first seven appearances (including five starts) for Syracuse, McLean has pitched to a 2.56 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, striking out 35 batters in 38.2 innings pitched.
Opposing hitters are batting just .193 against McLean in the International League, but the one thing holding him back right now may be the fact he has walked a combined 29 batters in 65 innings pitched between Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton. If McLean is able to cut down on his walks, he becomes a very realistic option for the Mets' big league rotation.
The Mets will be in no hurry to promote McLean since Blackburn is here now and Manaea could be back with the big club by the end of the month. But Montas' struggles, combined with an uncertain timetable for Senga's recovery from a hamstring injury, have opened the door for McLean to force his way to the majors if he continues to pitch well for Syracuse.
There may also be motivation for the Mets to get McLean a look at big league pitching as a potential bullpen option down the stretch. Several top pitchers have gotten their feet wet as relievers in a pennant race before becoming starters later on, including Adam Wainwright and David Price, so McLean's potential to add value to the 2025 Mets is becoming more evident with every good outing in Syracuse.