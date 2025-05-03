Paul Blackburn tosses encouraging rehab start for Mets
The New York Mets may be getting some much-needed pitching depth in the near future.
On Friday, starting pitcher Paul Blackburn resumed his rehab process for the Mets as he tossed three innings for the High-A Brooklyn Cyclones, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out six. Blackburn is continuing to work his way back to the major leagues after being placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Opening Day with right knee inflammation.
Injuries have derailed Blackburn's Mets tenure after being acquired during last season's trade deadline from the Athletics. Blackburn made just five starts for New York during the 2024 campaign, going 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA across 24.1 innings pitched. The 31-year-old was initially placed on the IL with a hand injury after being struck by a line drive on his right pitching hand during his start against the San Diego Padres on August 23.
Blackburn was slated to make his return to the Mets rotation in September until sustaining a back injury, which was later diagnosed as a spinal fluid leak. The righty ultimately needed to undergo a spinal procedure and was placed on the 60-day injured list, ending his season.
Read More: Mets manager provides update on three rehabbing pitchers
The Mets are now hoping that this first rehab start for Blackburn is a step in the right direction for the righty hurler, especially after seeing both A.J. Minter and Danny Young go down with significant lat and elbow injuries (respectively), jeopardizing their availability for the rest of the season.
While Blackburn has been a starter throughout his career, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com is reporting that the Amazins' are leaning towards using Blackburn out of the bullpen. However, they're stretching out Blackburn during his current rehab stint to potentially use him as a starter down the road.