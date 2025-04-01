Pete Alonso’s quest to become Mets all-time home run leader begins
After a quiet first series on offense to begin the season, the New York Mets' bats exploded on Monday against the Miami Marlins.
The Mets played the first game of their three-game series against their division rivals on Monday night. After scoring just five runs against the Houston Astros, New York's offense broke out massively, scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and mashing four home runs overall in a 10-4 victory.
The biggest blow of the game came from the bat of Pete Alonso, who entered Monday's game against Miami going just 1-for-9 at the plate to begin his 2025 campaign. And in his third at-bat of the game with the Mets already up 2-1, the Polar Bear came up to the plate with the bases loaded and promptly hit a grand slam, which extended the Mets' lead to 6-1.
"It's a long time without hitting one. To finally do it in a big league game, it feels pretty cool. I can do it still," Alonso jokingly said to reporters about hitting his first home run of the season.
With Alonso slugging his first home run of 2025, his quest to become the Mets' all-time leader in home runs is now officially underway. The 30-year-old is now just 26 long balls from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for the franchise lead in home runs. He is also just 14 homers away from surpassing David Wright for second all-time in franchise history.
2025 is a critical season for Alonso after the slugger had a disappointing season on offense by his standards last year. The Polar Bear slashed just .240/.329/.459 with 34 home runs, 88 RBI, and a career-worst .788 OPS. Alonso's down season resulted in a weaker free agency market than he had hoped for, as he ended up re-signing with the Mets on just a two-year, $54 million deal that contains an opt-out after this season.
But after his breakout game against Miami, the Mets are hoping that their homegrown talent's first home run of the year will be the first of many, which will result in Alonso becoming the franchise's all-time leader in home runs.