Should Mets take flier on hard-throwing reliever?
The New York Mets have come across a tough stretch, losing 12 of their last 15 games and falling out of first place in the NL East.
The combination of poorly-timed injuries and performance regressions has made it clear that the roster has some needs to address if they want to make a deep playoff run. One of the most glaring needs is reliable bullpen depth.
The Mets could look to shore up this unit by targeting veteran reliever Héctor Neris, who was just designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 5.14 ERA across 21 appearances for the Angels this year after joining the team in early May.
It's the second time Neris has hit free agency this year, as he began the season with the Atlanta Braves but was released at the end of March. He struggled in limited action with the NL East club, surrendering five hits and five runs in just one inning across two appearances.
The 36-year-old has 11 professional seasons under his belt, spending his first eight years as a setup man and closer for the Philadelphia Phillies, where he pitched to a 3.42 ERA in 405 appearances.
Neris's best seasons came in Houston, where he helped the Astros claim a World Series title against his former team and pitched in a combined no-hitter in 2022. He followed that season with an impressive 2023, where the righty posted a 1.71 ERA in 71 games.
The Mets' bullpen has been inconsistent as of late, and Neris could provide some much-needed depth. While the Angels haven't relied on him in high-leverage situations this year, Neris's high strikeout rate (31.7%) could intrigue the ball club should he clear waivers this week.