Should New York Mets Retain This Trade Deadline Addition?
The New York Mets concluded a 7-3 road trip on Sunday and are now a season-high nine games over .500.
Despite not serving in a set starting role, this trade deadline acquisition made by the team deserves a fair share of credit for the Mets' success since coming to New York in late-July.
Outfielder Jesse Winker, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals at the deadline for minor league starter Tyler Stuart, has been everything the Mets could have hoped for thus far. And this road trip in particular saw Winker play a major factor in the team's performance.
During the Mets' long road trip against the San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox, Winker went 10-for-23 (.435) as well as hitting one home run and driving in five runs. Also in the Mets' series sweep over Chicago, Winker went 6-for-9 across three games and drove in three runs with one of them being his homer.
Since arriving in New York, the 31-year-old has hit .333 with two homers and nine RBIs in the 27 games that he has appeared in. While Winker's playing time has been a bit irregular given the Mets' crowded outfield situation, he has certainly made a case to be starting more due to the spark he has provided.
Winker has also quickly become pretty popular among Mets fans, who once considered him to be a villain after he infamously waved goodbye to the Citi Field crowd after making a sliding catch to secure a win while playing for the Cincinnati Reds in 2019. However, things have changed in a hurry on that front since he became a Met.
Winker brings a unique energy and intensity that has injected some life into this Mets team. And while his time with the club is a small sample size, the lefty swinger holds a solid track record offensively (.811 career OPS) and has the ability to play both corner outfield spots.
Should Harrison Bader depart in free agency, the Mets could move Brandon Nimmo back to center field, which would open up an everyday spot for Jesse Winker in left field. He could also play right field since Starling Marte has dealt with a number of injuries the past two seasons and could be better suited in a DH or part-time role in what will be his final year under contract with the Mets in 2025.
The move to bring in Winker has certainly been a solid one thus far and if he finishes off the final month of the regular season strong for the Mets, he could be looking at a longer tenure in New York.