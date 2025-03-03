Should the Mets pursue this star international first baseman?
The New York Mets have solidified first base... for at least the 2025 season.
Although New York successfully reunited with Pete Alonso this offseason, the first baseman's contract is only a two-year deal with an opt-out after this season. For the time being, he is the highest-paid first baseman in the majors with a $30 million AAV, but if Alonso enjoys a bounce-back season (or manages to top his 2019 rookie season), he will surely re-enter free agency with a much more desirable market.
Fortunately for the Mets, they will have three first baseman to choose from in free agency next offseason, including Alonso. Of course, one of them is Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who the Mets have been consistently linked to even when negotiating with Alonso.
But the third option is another young slugger, hailing from Japan: Munetaka Murakami.
Having played in Nippon Professional Baseball since the age of 18, Murakami is entering his age-25 season and has already announced that the Tokyo Yakult Swallows will be posting him after this year. Unlike Roki Sasaki, who was limited to a minor league deal, Murakami will be an unrestricted international free agent due to meeting the age and experience thresholds for posting (25 years of age, six years of experience).
Despite his youth, Murakami has already become a highly accomplished power hitter, blasting 241 home runs over seven seasons. Most notably, he broke Sadaharu Oh's single-season record for Japanese-born players by hitting 56 home runs in 2022, while winning the Triple Crown with a .318/.458/.711 slash line and 134 RBI.
Over the last two seasons, Murakami has regressed a bit. While his plate discipline remains strong, drawing over 90 walks in both 2023 and 2024, he's become far more prone to striking out. In sharp contrast to his 2022 season, which saw the slugger strike out 128 times, he whiffed or got rung up 168 and 180 times in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Nonetheless, he's chained together four straight 30+ homer seasons, and has hit no fewer than 28 long balls since 2019.
Defensively, Murakami has primarily played third base. But due to his struggles at the hot corner, he is expected to become a first baseman upon coming to MLB, although his experience at third is still worth considering for teams interested in him.
Due to Alonso's uncertain future with the Mets beyond this season, it would be wise for them to include Murakami as one of their offseason targets; his power at the plate is very similar to the Polar Bear's, while he has a rather significant advantage in age (Murakami will be 26 next year, while Alonso will be 31).
In terms of money, the Japanese phenom will not only command an expensive contract, but the Yakult Swallows will be entitled to a significant posting free as well. Even then, the potential contract that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will demand in the same offseason will likely surpass that; due to his own youth and pedigree, he could be looking for a Juan Soto-type contract. Due to Steve Cohen's wealth, however, it's difficult to imagine the Mets being priced out for anyone available in free agency.
In the end, whether the Mets go after Murakami - or Guerrero, for that matter - depends on how Pete Alonso performs this season. If New York's beloved slugger can rebuild his market with a strong 2025, then the Mets will need to make a monumental decision at first base next winter.