Should the Mets trade for this AL Central outfielder?
Although the New York Mets' top priority is bullpen help, another goal for the team is to upgrade the outfield before Thursday's trade deadline.
New York's corner outfield is among the best in the game with Juan Soto in right and Brandon Nimmo in left, but center field is a weak spot. Tyrone Taylor's defensive wizardry is offset by a severe lack of offensive production, and while Jeff McNeil has admirably given the position a shot, he's best suited at second base.
As of now, the Mets have been linked to a number of outfielders, particularly in center; frequent names to pop up include Luis Robert Jr., Cedric Mullins, Ramon Laureano, and old friend Harrison Bader. However, another option may have become available - and it may be the best one, as well as the most expensive.
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Cleveland Guardians are listening to offers for left fielder Steven Kwan, one of their most integral players. Heyman suggested that the Mets could be a good fit for the 27-year-old, assuming that either Kwan or Nimmo (both left fielders) can slide over to center field.
Kwan, 27, is one of the league's best defensive outfielders and contact hitters. Defensively, he's accumulated at least 10 Defensive Runs Saved in left field every season of his career, and won a Gold Glove in each of his first three campaigns. At the plate, Kwan is highly regarded for his on-base skills, with a .285 batting average and .357 on-base percentage for his career, with 224 walks against 223 strikeouts.
As of July 29, the two-time All-Star is hitting .287/.351/.411 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, 51 runs scored, a 115 wRC+, and has totaled 2.7 fWAR through 100 games. His strong all-around game would make him a major upgrade to the Mets' outfield, but he won't come cheap.
To land Kwan's services, which includes team control until 2028, David Stearns may need to go outside his comfort zone and offer some high-end trade chips. Offering one of the Mets' third base options (Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, along with utility men Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuña) wouldn't be attractive to the Guardians due to them already having José Ramírez, who is widely considered baseball's best third baseman.
Stearns is hesitant to give up Jett Williams, Jonah Tong, or Nolan McLean, but one of those prospects could be the piece needed to trade for Kwan. There is also the question whether Kwan could even play center; if he can't, then Brandon Nimmo would likely need to move from left to center, which may not bode well for him due to recent injuries and age.
Due to recent off-field issues and a mediocre 52-54 record, it seems like the Guardians are willing to offer anyone not named José Ramírez for the right price. It would take a blockbuster due to how much Kwan brings to the table, but if the Mets are willing to pony up the assets, then they can possibly get a player who would anchor an already strong outfield for the next three-and-a-half seasons.