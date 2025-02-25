Underrated Mets infielder called 'dark horse' Opening Day candidate
New York Mets infielder Nick Madrigal suffering a dislocated and broken shoulder during a spring training game last weekend further clouded the Mets' second base picture heading into the 2025 season.
Given that New York reportedly remains reluctant to bring beloved infielder Jose Iglesias back in free agency, it seems that the second base job for Opening Day will either belong to veteran Jeff McNeil or exciting (albeit untested) prospect Luisangel Acuña.
While one of these two players will almost certainly be manning second base during the Mets' first regular season game against the Houston Astros on March 27, that doesn't mean the job is theirs for the future.
Read more: Mets' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pursuit seems unlikely for these 3 reasons
In a February 25 article from MLB.com, writer Anthony DiComo made a compelling case for infielder Jared Young to make the Mets' Opening Day roster — and perhaps eventually compete for the second base job.
"The Mets signed Young off a successful half-season stint in Korea, where he slugged .660 over a 38-game sample. The 29-year-old isn’t quite as snug a roster fit as Nick Madrigal, who could back up Francisco Lindor at shortstop and garner some second-base reps as a right-handed foil to Jeff McNeil," DiComo wrote in an article that was titled '1 dark horse candidate to make each Opening Day roster'.
"But Young is versatile as well, with significant experience at both corner infield and outfield spots. He’s always had power, including two home runs in 22 career Major League games. With a strong spring, Young could win the lone Mets bench job up for grabs," he added.
Young hasn't produced enough in MLB to earn immediate consideration for a starting job out of spring training. But if he does make the Opening Day roster and impresses in whatever opportunities he's afforded, Young could quickly see himself standing across from Francisco Lindor in the Mets' middle-infield.