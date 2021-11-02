Why Jacob deGrom Takes 'Responsibility' For Mets' 2nd Half Collapse

Jacob deGrom's historic 2021 campaign was cut short after just 15 starts due to an elbow injury, which has left the Mets' ace as a major question mark heading into next season.

DeGrom's ailment began as right forearm tightness, which spread to his elbow, resulting in a UCL sprain/partial tear.

And the Mets, who held onto first place for 103 days, could not overcome the loss of their two-time NL Cy Young Award winning pitcher, collapsing in the final two months of the season to finish with a record of 77-85.

Now, in his first extended interview since his final start on July 7, deGrom is putting the blame on himself for the Mets' second half collapse.

“You just see how it affects everybody else,” deGrom told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “It’s like, ‘Man, I should be out there playing. I should be out there taking the ball every fifth day.’ So it’s just frustrating. I was definitely frustrated. It was one of those things that I just couldn’t get rid of it.

“I have to take a lot of responsibility for [the Mets] falling short,” deGrom said. “I’m not running out there every fifth day, and I feel like I can help the team win. So going down and not being able to go out there and pitch, it’s definitely a letdown for me. But it’s also a letdown for the team. So I do take a lot of responsibility for that.”

DeGrom first experienced soreness in his right forearm during the seventh inning of his final start before the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Brewers.

And although he initially brushed it off, he still felt it a week later when the Mets resumed play in Pittsburgh after the break. This led to the first of several MRIs which showed a mild forearm strain, before the discomfort shifted to his elbow.

As deGrom also revealed to DiComo, he now believes the positioning of his elbow in the MRI tube, where he laid on his stomach with his elbow raised above him for around an hour, worsened this issue.

“I honestly think that’s what aggravated it,” he said.

Two weeks later, deGrom underwent a follow-up MRI in New York, which revealed the inflammation around his UCL. This is the injury team president Sandy Alderson referred to as a UCL sprain/partial ligament tear in early-September.

After deGrom's inflammation subsided after an additional two weeks, three different orthopedists confirmed that his ligament was fully intact.

Lastly, deGrom had to undergo a fourth MRI after another two weeks, which came back clean and allowed him to resume throwing in late-August.

But with little time left to make it back, deGrom progressed through his throwing program until finally agreeing to shut things down for good when the Mets fell out of playoff contention in the final weeks of the season.

While deGrom's health status brings along a good bit of uncertainty when looking towards 2022, one reason for hope is that the right-hander believes he could have returned to the mound if his team qualified for the postseason.

“If we did make the playoffs, it was definitely like, ‘Hey, I’m pitching in the playoffs,’” deGrom said. “I think once we saw we were kind of out of it, it was like, ‘OK, there’s no reason to keep pushing this. Let’s just shut it down, rest and be healthy for next year.”

Not to mention, a source told Inside the Mets back in August that deGrom was expected to be out for the season with the team's playoff chances rapidly slipping away at the time.

As of today, deGrom is back home in DeLand, Fla., where he began his offseason routine of playing catch on Nov. 1, per DiComo.

He also didn't feel any discomfort or soreness during his September bullpen sessions, despite ramping up his fastball to 98 mph.

DeGrom is set to turn 34-years-old next June and has an opt-out in his contract following next season. And as deGrom told DiComo, he is in wait-and-see mode about his opt-out and called his recent injury a motivating factor since he now must prove he can make 30-plus starts in a season again.

“In this game, the main goal is to stay healthy, and I wasn’t able to do that this year,” deGrom said. “I’ll compete as long as I can. You never know how long you can play this game, [so] enjoy it and go out there and just give it your best while you’re able to. Nobody knows. Maybe I’ll play till I’m 40. Maybe I’ll play ’till I’m 50. Who knows?”

Prior to his season-ending injury, deGrom was the front runner to take home the third Cy Young Award of his career, posting a 7-2 record, a 1.08 ERA, a 0.55 WHIP and 146 strikeouts across 92 innings.

If the Mets have any shot of competing for the postseason next year, deGrom must come back healthy and stay on the hill for an entire season.