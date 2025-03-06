Why Mets should be concerned about this area of their roster
The New York Mets have a pretty stacked ball club after inking right fielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal and re-signing power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso. They also brought back some key names such as Sean Manaea, Jesse Winker and Ryne Stanek.
But it's no secret that the injury bug has nagged the Mets' pitching staff early on in spring training as Manaea (right oblique) will likely be out until mid-to-late April and newcomer Frankie Montas is expected to miss multiple months with a high-grade lat strain. Righty Paul Blackburn is also making his way back from offseason spinal surgery.
Beyond the starting rotation, the Mets' bullpen has several key arms recovering from major injuries such as the newly signed lefty A.J. Minter, who is coming off August hip surgery, as well as Dedniel Núñez, who received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the offseason to avoid surgery after a forearm issue prematurely ended the right-hander's breakout campaign in 2024.
The Mets could still have Minter and Núñez healthy and ready to contribute by Opening Day on March 27. However, there is no point in rushing either reliever which could risk a setback and the possibility of losing an important bullpen pitcher for significant time in the regular season.
The Mets also put Sean Reid-Foley on outright waivers (per MLB.com) on Tuesday which leaves him exposed to being claimed by another team. Reid-Foley has been productive when healthy, but shoulder issues ended his year in June of last season.
As previously mentioned, the Mets chose to bring back Stanek and they have Jose Butto remaining in the 'pen as a long reliever. Closer Edwin Diaz reverted back to his dominant ways after a putrid start to 2024 in his first season back from patellar tendon surgery prior to the 2023 season.
With the exception of a skewed August, Diaz posted a 1.93 ERA, five saves in six chances and 26 strikeouts in September. And in the postseason, Diaz had a 3.12 ERA, two saves in three opportunities and 13 strikeouts across 8.2 innings.
Max Kranick is this spring camp's name to watch as the 27-year-old hard-throwing righty has tossed 5.1 shutout innings in Grapefruit League play so far. Despite not pitching in the majors since 2022, Kranick appears to have a pretty good shot at cracking the big-league roster to begin the season.
But the Mets should be concerned about the health of their pitching staff, specifically in their bullpen. They're one injury away from disaster in both their bullpen and rotation. Jose Ureña was recently signed to a minor league deal to serve as a swingman and depth piece, so that helps, but the Mets have not had the best luck thus far in the injury department since camp began around Valentines Day.
New York has also made it clear that they want Butto to stay in the bullpen, however, the righty may have to shift back to starting games if the pitching injuries persist.
As for what's left on the free agent market, old friend David Robertson is still available and an obvious fit if the Mets decide to bolster their pitching depth. Robertson, who turns 40 this season, had a 3.00 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 72 innings for the Texas Rangers last season. Robertson was the Mets' closer in 2023 until he was dealt to the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline.