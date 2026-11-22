The Mets have made history by signing Tarik Skubal to the richest pitching contract of all time—$450 million spread over nine years. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is now under contract until he's nearly 40 years old, with no opt-outs and a full no-trade clause.

The biggest winner of this deal is Skubal himself, who's now found his home for likely the remainder of his career while obtaining generational wealth. Given how obvious this is, he will not be included in this list.

The deal has major ramifications not only for how the Mets operate throughout the remainder of the offseason, but also for the rest of baseball. Now that the biggest domino has fallen, it's time to see who benefits the most from the fallout.

1. Steve Cohen

Cohen has faced a lot of ridicule from Mets fans over back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs, despite investing heavily in the team. Now, he's paying both the highest-paid position player and pitcher in MLB history.

Fair or not, a lot of fans view the acquisitions of Soto and Skubal as a result of Cohen rather than David Stearns. Stearns is known for being hesitant to hand out long-term contracts, particularly when it comes to pitchers.

Now, regardless of what happens as a result of the impending lockout on Dec. 1, Cohen has left an indelible mark on his team. When he bought the team in 2020, the expectation was that it would be among the highest-spending franchises in the sport, and he's lived up to that.

Whether or not it actually leads to wins remains to be seen, but all an owner can do is give their baseball people money to work with. Nobody can deny that Cohen has done just that.

The onus is now on Stearns to fill out the remaining roster holes, but Cohen has bought himself out of a lot of ridicule that he would have faced had Skubal signed elsewhere.

2. Nolan McLean

While the rotation as a whole can be characterized as winners because of this deal, McLean benefits the most. The pressure for him to be an ace is now gone, and he gains the ability to learn from one of the best pitchers of this generation.

McLean has shown ace-quality stuff, particularly with his wiffleball-esque off-speed pitches. However, much like most young pitchers, he's had his struggles as well.

May of last season was the roughest stretch of his young career. In six starts, he posted a 6.10 ERA.

McLean rebounded nicely, with an especially impressive second half that earned him National League Rookie of the Year votes for the second season in a row. Still, it's a big win to give him more time to learn and develop without having the pressure of being an ace in a crucial season.

3. Justin Willard

With how beloved Jeremy Hefner was by fans, and seeing him go to the rival Braves, Willard was already coming into a tough situation with the Mets. Combine that with the inability to have success with Freddy Peralta, and then watching him win a pennant, and it makes for a tough first season as a pitching coach.

Bringing Skubal into the fold is one less worry for him and allows more time to further the development of McLean, Thornton, and Scott. Combine that with the fact that he's working under Andy Green, who will be managing a full season for the first time since 2019, and the less uncertainty, the better.

There's also a good possibility that another starter gets signed, perhaps a reunion with Clay Holmes, which would only benefit Willard and the rotation as a whole. As the old saying goes, you can never have enough pitching, and that couldn't be truer for the Mets.

With the unusual nature of this offseason and the pressure the Mets are facing to get it right, eliminating the possibility of Skubal going elsewhere might be the biggest win of all. Any nine-year contract comes with risk, but for the first time since Jacob deGrom held the title, the Mets have a true ace.

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