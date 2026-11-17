If you're a New York Mets fan, you can't help to feel a little exciting following this Tarik Skubal update.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post first reported Monday evening that New York met with Skubal in California, with the lefty reportedly coming away very pleased, as were the Mets. Chelsea Janes of SNY also reported that president of baseball operations David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen were among the Mets officials who attended the meeting.

Per @JonHeyman, Mets officials held an in-person meeting with Tarik Skubal yesterday in California pic.twitter.com/UW6uQiQGci — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 17, 2026

Skubal is without question the hot commodity of this free-agent cycle and is expected to sign with a team before the MLB lockout begins on December 1. The Mets were expected to show real interest in the two-time Cy Young Award winner after their starting pitching underperformed for the second year in a row and the club's need for a frontline ace.

While landing Skubal would be a huge boost for their rotation, what could the rest of the Amazins' starting staff look like around the lefty hurler if they want to instantly contend in 2027?

How will the rest of the Mets' rotation pan out along with Tarik Skubal?

Let's say the Mets win the Tarik Skubal free agency race; they will still have to bolster their rotation around the 29-year-old. Who could those arms consist of?

The most obvious No. 2 starter will be Nolan McLean, who surpassed 30 starts for the first time in his career this past season, logging a 3.16 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 179.2 innings. As for the rest of the rotation, the Mets may have to dip into the free-agent market for more starting-pitching help.

One realistic option could be bringing back Clay Holmes. New York traded Holmes to the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline this past season. The right-hander opted out of the final year of his contract after the season and has reportedly expressed interest in returning to the Mets.

Before suffering a fractured fibula in May, Holmes was the Mets' most dominant starting pitcher, logging a 2.39 ERA through his first nine starts. He could immediately slide into the No. 3 spot in the rotation, thanks to his familiarity with the Mets and their pitching staff.

Another name linked to the Mets is Michael King, a free agent after opting out of the final two years of his three-year, $75 million deal with the San Diego Padres last offseason. The righty is coming off arguably his best season as a starting pitcher, logging a 12-10 record in 31 starts with a 3.21 ERA, 159 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP in 185 innings.

While adding Skubal, Holmes, and King in one offseason would certainly upgrade the Mets' rotation from previous seasons, signing three free-agent starters seems unrealistic, especially with New York needing to upgrade other parts of their roster.

Internal options for the back end of the Mets' rotation

It seems more likely than not that the Mets will fill the back end of their rotation with some internal pieces. Sean Manaea, who is still owed $25 million in 2027, is a potential option. Despite another disappointing season, Manaea showed some glimpses of his 2024 form and could be a solid No. 4 or 5 arm.

The Mets could also lean on two young arms, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton, who were bright spots in the second half of the 2026 season. Scott, coming off Tommy John surgery, logged a 3.85 ERA over a career-high 23 starts. As for Thornton, he seemingly flew under the radar in the Mets' minor league system, exceeding expectations and pitching to a 3.42 ERA in 15 starts.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if both Scott and Thornton are in the rotation for most, if not all, of 2027. And while Kodai Senga still has one year left on his contract with the Mets, it would take a miracle for him to even sniff a spot in the rotation due to his struggles.

The Mets clearly have the pieces and the money to build around Tarik Skubal, and if they were to land the hard-throwing lefty, it could present a lethal rotation.

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