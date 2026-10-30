3 Biggest Mets Winners of Bo Bichette Opting into $42 Million Player Option for 2027

The New York Mets received welcome news late Thursday night, as Bo Bichette reportedly opted into his $42 million player option for the 2027 season, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

The outcome felt like a foregone conclusion, as Bichette was coming off a down year by his standards, posting a .702 OPS in 160 games. It would've been difficult for the 28-year-old to secure a similarly lucrative contract on the open market, giving him little incentive to opt out.

The Mets can now breathe a sigh of relief entering the offseason, knowing a key member of their lineup will return next season.

And while the news is great for many within the Mets organization, three people in particular should be thrilled about Bichette's return.

1. Bo Bichette

Is there really a bigger winner in all of this than Bichette himself?

After coming off an underwhelming campaign where his value declined significantly, Bichette now gets to collect $42 million for 2027 and has a chance to bounce back and test the market again next offseason.

While Bichette's overall season numbers weren't all that impressive, he showed considerable improvement as the year progressed. After hitting .219 with a .583 OPS through the end of May, the two-time All-Star batted .271 with eight home runs and a .731 OPS over the final three months of the season.

Even those numbers don't quite measure up to Bichette's usual standards, as he hit .311 with 18 home runs and an .840 OPS in his final year with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025.

If Bichette has a season much more in line with those numbers, he'll almost certainly opt out and seek a long-term contract next winter.

However, if he has another subpar season, he'll still have another $42 million guaranteed for 2028. It's about as favorable a situation as any player could ask for.

2. David Stearns

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is likely happy to see Bo Bichette back for another season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Bichette's return, the Mets have one less major box to check off this winter, making it a huge win for David Stearns and the rest of the front office.

New York's top priority this offseason is to acquire a frontline starter, with Tarik Skubal representing the grand prize. To acquire someone of his caliber, the Mets will not only have to offer a lucrative contract that could exceed $300 million, but also devote considerable time and resources to convincing Skubal to choose New York over other suitors.

If Stearns had to divide his attention between Skubal and finding a replacement at third base, it could've made an already difficult pursuit even more challenging.

Beyond their need for an ace, the Mets must also address their rotation depth, first base, and bullpen help. With such a lengthy list, the last thing Stearns wanted was to add to it.

Bichette's return also benefits the Mets from a lineup construction standpoint, as his right-handed bat gives much-needed balance to a left-handed-heavy lineup featuring Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing. This gives Stearns greater flexibility when exploring options at other positions in the offseason.

3. Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing

While Bichette himself endured a disappointing season, he still had a positive impact on two of the Mets' most promising young players.

In August, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that Bichette took Benge and Ewing under his wing, serving as a mentor during their rookie seasons.

As for how much of that influence translated to their on-field performance, it's difficult to say. However, it's worth noting that Benge and Ewing endured slumps that could've derailed many young players, yet both emerged stronger on the other side.

Entering their sophomore seasons, when many players struggle to replicate their rookie-season success, having Bichette in the clubhouse should provide both players with familiarity and support.

While many may question the importance of clubhouse culture, look no further than the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. Despite lacking the star power of other contenders, one of the Brewers' greatest strengths was the relationships their players built off the field.

For a Mets team looking to reach those same heights, having a veteran presence like Bichette could provide benefits that extend well beyond his on-field production.

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