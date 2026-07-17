4 Most Likely Mets Prospects to Be Called Up to the Bullpen After the All-Star Break

Whether the Mets decide to part ways with just two of their bullpen arms or more by the MLB trade deadline, it's obvious that replacements will be needed immediately. The Mets "are open for business," according to SNY's Chelsea Janes, with President of Baseball Operations David Stearns alerting his team that they'd be listening to offers for everyone besides A.J. Ewing, Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Juan Soto.

A rival executive said the Mets informed them they are open for business and won’t be waiting until the days before the deadline to sell. More here, and on Baseball Night in New York at 6! https://t.co/1N6UpFboyH — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) July 16, 2026

The early signals of becoming full sellers at the Aug. 3 trade deadline could mean trades happen earlier than expected.

As for the bullpen, the Mets will, without a doubt, part ways with A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley, both entering free agency following the 2026 season. Huascar Brazobán and Luke Weaver are other potential trade chips, both likely to be last-minute decisions given their control following their disastrous season.

With that, here are four potential bullpen options in the Mets' system that can serve as immediate replacements if all four were to be moved.

Dylan Ross (No. 17 prospect)

Dylan Ross is a promising bullpen prospect who has yet to make an impact or provide the Mets with a reason to promote him. The 25-year-old was promoted on Sept. 27 of last season but never saw major league action, returning to Triple-A for the 2026 season. His performance in Syracuse has been disappointing, with a 9.86 ERA through 22 outings and 30 strikeouts to 24 walks.

However, the most promising part of the right-hander's game is that his stuff touches triple digits, with his fastball reaching 102 mph in 2025 and consistently sitting at 96-98 mph. The biggest concern for Ross is his high walk rate and command issues, which have spiked significantly since joining Triple-A, now at 17.3%.

Still, the Mets hold a heavy belief in what Ross can offer, adding him to the 40-man roster because of his ceiling as a high-leverage late-inning weapon. Hitters struggle to touch his pure "stuff when they do swing, making his command development the main deciding factor for a permanent Major League role, which could be found following the deadline.

Ryan Lambert (No. 16 prospect)

Like Ross, Ryan Lambert has also struggled a bit to find a rhythm in the Triple-A bullpen.

The No. 16 prospect joined the organization as an eighth-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, signing a contract worth just $172,000, a steal for the Mets. In 2025, the 23-year-old exemplified major promise, holding a 1.71 ERA through 39 games in Double-A, striking out 64 batters while walking just 26. His 39.5 percent strikeout rate was the fifth-highest among 1,383 minor leaguers with at least 50 innings last season.

However, Lambert has hit a roadblock in his development while in Syracuse, holding a 6.35 ERA through 24 games, striking out 30 batters while walking 23. He relies almost exclusively on a high-spin four-seam fastball and a mid-80s slider. This strict two-pitch arsenal creates predictable left-right splits, as he lacks a reliable third offering to keep opposite-handed hitters honest, allowing them to stay patient in the box if his control is off.

The Mets are still incredibly high on the young reliever, capable of touching triple digits while sitting consistently at 95-98 mph. Lambert gained attention after telling the media that he maintained his physical toughness by eating 30 raw eggs a day to fuel recovery and sustain a consistently high velocity. A chance after the deadline can prove to the organization that he has what it takes.

Jonathan Pintaro (No. 20 prospect)

Unlike the two unproven prospects mentioned before, Jonathan Pintaro holds Major League experience. The former starter-turned-long reliever saw one game of work in 2025, going 2/3 of an inning and allowing two earned runs while walking two batters.

The tough outing didn't stop the 28-year-old from his pursuit of Major League action, returning to Triple-A in 2026 with a major step ahead in his development, holding a 3.63 ERA through 20 appearances with 41 strikeouts and 14 walks. The high-level work allowed the No. 20 prospect to reach the active roster again, seeing five appearances out of the bullpen, where he held a 5.11 ERA with 12 strikeouts, holding opposing hitters to a .143 average.

However, his ERA doesn't reflect his production on the mound, with his last outing resulting in a four-run blow-up after a questionable decision to put him in during a bases-loaded situation.

In his second MLB appearance of 2026, Jonathan Pintaro (Frederick '21-22) remains scoreless while striking out three. 🤩



𝟮.𝟮 𝗜𝗣, 𝟯 𝗞, 𝟬 𝗛, 𝟬 𝗥, 𝗕𝗕



The @Mets' No. 2️⃣0️⃣ @MLBPipeline prospect has not allowed a hit through 3.2 innings in the Majors. pic.twitter.com/tAN0MKJjh8 — MLB Draft League (@mlbdraftleague) May 26, 2026

Pintaro proved in four of the other outings that he can provide both lengthy outings and short stints from the bullpen, something the Mets will be in search of after offloading several relievers and starters.

Nate Lavender (unranked)

The last Triple-A reliever worth mentioning is 26-year-old Nate Lavender.

Lavender serves as the only viable left-handed option that can be promoted to the Major League roster, something that will be essential once A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley are moved at the deadline, both of whom serve as the Mets' lefty options from the bullpen.

In 2026, Lavender spent time across three different levels of the Mets' minor league system, finding recent success in Syracuse, where he posted a 3.51 ERA through 20 outings, striking out 43 batters while walking just 10.

Something to keep an eye on in Syracuse as the deadline nears:



26 year old lefty Nate Lavender is striking out hitters in droves.



60 K’s in 35.2 IP this year. 3.03 ERA since giving up five earned on 4/16 (32.1 IP). pic.twitter.com/zR69zdfjZ1 — rams (@jrwamsey) July 10, 2026

Unlike the other three relievers, Lavender isn't a flame-throwing bullpen option. Instead, he relies on a cross-body three-quarters arm-slot delivery, one that works against both lefties and righties. The visual deception the angle creates makes his low-90s fastball look much faster to a hitter, leading to an incredibly high volume of whiffs and ground balls, which explains his high strikeout rate.

With no other lefty options, Lavender holds a perfect opportunity to serve as a future bullpen option if everything goes well through the final two months of play.